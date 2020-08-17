The following reports were taken from the Narragansett Police Department. All persons named are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Multiple charges
On July 31 at 10:44 p.m., police charged Jonathan Rodriguez, 30, of 713 Dyer Avenue, Apt. #1, Cranston, with one count of driving on a suspended license (third or subsequent offense) and one charge of obstructing an officer in execution of duty after a motor vehicle stop on Point Judith Road revealed the suspended license and Rodriguez allegedly gave police a fake name.
On Aug. 1 at 12:53 a.m., police charged Shane T. Allen, 26, of 147 Garden St., Cranston, with one count of possession of marijuana – more than one once and on the strength of an outstanding bench warrant from third district court after a motor vehicle stop on Boston Neck Road allegedly revealed a large amount of marijuana in Allen’s vehicle. The warrant was loaded July 31, 2020 for failure to appear at arraignment on an original charge of disorderly conduct from West Warwick PD.
Disorderly conduct
On Aug. 1 at 2:07 a.m., police charged Gabriel J. Drew, 20, of 375 Sunset Avenue, Apt. #4, North Providence, with one count of disorderly conduct after he allegedly began yelling at police in the parking lot of George’s of Galilee during an unrelated incident.
On Aug. 3 at 11:43 p.m., police charged John M. Kisseberth, 57, of 106 Inez St., Narragansett, with one charge of disorderly conduct after he allegedly yelled at a Narragansett Town Beach employee and grabbed her by the lanyard she was wearing.
Warrant
On Aug. 2 at 9:07 a.m., police charged Robert J. Zosa, 34, of 33 Salina Avenue, Johnston, on the strength of an outstanding bench warrant loaded on March 13, 2020 for an original charge of domestic simple assault from Providence PD.
On Aug. 6 at 4:15 p.m., police charged Aaron Vaz, 28, of 289 Evergreen St., Pawtucket, one the strength of an outstanding bench warrant issued from 6th District Court for failure to appear for pretrial conference on an original charge of driving with a suspended license. The warrant was loaded on June 30, 2020.
On Aug. 8 at 6:38 p.m., police charged Cullin R. Ward, 29, homeless, on the strength of an outstanding bench warrant. The warrant was issued by 6th District Court and loaded on Aug. 3, 2020 for failure to appear on an original charge of passing counterfeit certificates from the R.I. State Police.
DUI
On Aug. 3 at 8:47 p.m., police charged Ryan W. Condon, 19, of 486 Klondike Road, Apt. #A, Charlestown, with one count of driving under the influence and one charge of transportation of an alcoholic beverage by an underage person after a motor vehicle stop in the Pier Marketplace for erratic operation. Congdon was subjected to a series of field sobriety tests before being arrested on DUI suspicion. Police also located several Bud Light Lemonade cans, one opened, inside the vehicle.
Domestic
On Aug. 4 at 4:38 p.m., police charged Jayson M. McVeigh, 31, of 149 Brookefield Road, Riverside, with one count domestic simple assault/battery and one count of domestic disorderly conduct after he allegedly shoved his wife into the guardrail while the two were arguing while in the breakdown lane on Point Judith Road.
License
On Aug. 6 at 4:25 p.m., police charged Rishod Gore, 28, of 21 Meadowbrook Way, Apt. #6, South Kingstown, with one count of driving on a suspended license (third or subsequent offense) after a motor vehicle stop on Ocean Road revealed his license was suspended on Nov. 8, 2019 for failure to perform public service. Gore has a number of prior operating on a suspended license convictions.
On Aug. 7 at 5:08 p.m., police charged Jamel C. Newman, 22, of 86 Ellery St., FLR Apt. #3, Providence, with one count of driving on a suspended license (third or subsequent offense) after a motor vehicle stop on Kingstown Road revealed Newman’s license was suspended on March 20, 2019 for failure to perform community service. This was Newman’s third suspended license conviction.
Violation of protective order
On Aug. 7 at 9:30 a.m., police charged Sean M. Jones, 30, of 23 Holden St., Warwick, with one count of violation of a protective order after Jones was allegedly pulled over with a protected party as his passenger. The order was loaded on Dec. 4, 2019 out of Kent County Superior Court.
Shoplifting
On Aug. 7 at 9 p.m., police charged Matthew G. Wegimont, 30, of 22 Wild Goose Lane, Narragansett, with one count of shoplifting after he allegedly stole $30 worth of scratch tickets from 3 D’s Convenience on Point Judith Road.
