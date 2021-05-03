The following reports were taken from the Narragansett Police Department. All persons named are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
No-contact order violation
On April 8 at 7:55 a.m., police charged Lenzy Leonard Ford of 561 Broad Rock Road, South Kingstown, with one count of violation of a no-contact order after Ford allegedly was living within the residence on Caswell Street of a protected individual from an order issued on Oct. 30 of last year.
Multiple charges
On April 10 at 1:55 a.m., police charged Jenna E. Graziosi of 24 Perkins Avenue, Apt. #4, Narragansett with one count of driving under the influence, one count of refusing to submit to a chemical test and one count of operating on a suspended license (certain violations). The charges came after a motor vehicle stop on Point Judith Road for alleged erratic operation and speeding. During the stop, police became suspicious Graziosi, the operator, was under the influence of alcohol and she submitted to a series of standardized field sobriety tests before being arrested on DUI suspicion.
On April 12 at 3:13 p.m., police charged Evan Lyons o 13 Fraternity Circle, Kingston, with two counts of vandalism/malicious injury to property, one count of larceny under $1,500 and one count of conspiracy after he allegedly vandalized a mailbox at a residence being rented by members of a rival fraternity, along with also breaking a side mirror on a vehicle parked in that driveway.
Transportation of an alcoholic beverage by a minor
On April 11 at 8:10 a.m., police charged Timothy James Rice of 530 W Chester St., Long Beach, NY with one count of transportation of an alcoholic beverage by a minor after a motor vehicle stop of Rice on Burnside Avenue revealed passengers were allegedly consuming alcohol in the backseat and four other unopened cans of beer were also inside.
License
On April 11 at 6:07 p.m., police charged Lucas R. Richards of 11 Mashie Circle, Coventry, with one count of operating on a suspended license (third or subsequent offense) after a motor vehicle stop on Point Judith Road revealed his license was most recently suspended on Jan. 28, 2021 for failure to appear/ability to pay. Richards has two prior OSL convictions dating back to 1999.
DUI
On April 12 at 12:54 a.m., police charged Emerson Genovese of 36 Grafton St., Newport with one count of driving under the influence and one count of refusal to submit to a chemical test after a motor vehicle stop on Sand Hill Cove Road for alleged speeding and erratic operation. During the stop, police became suspicious Genovese was under the influence and Genovese submitted to a series of standardized field sobriety tests before being arrested on DUI suspicion, later refusing a Breathalyzer.
Shoplifting
On April 12 at 8:10 p.m., police charged Nicholas Davis Kozaritz of 25 Osprey Road, South Kingstown, with one count of shoplifting after he allegedly attempted to steal $82.63 worth of products from Stop & Shop in the Salt Pond Plaza.
