South Kingstown Police charges heard Oct. 31 in Fourth Division District Court in Wakefield:
Phillip D. Jordan, 58, of 137 Willard Ave., South Kingstown, pleaded no contest to a charge of trespassing. He was placed on probation for three months.
Raymond Chism, 62, of no permanent address, pleaded no contest to a charge of trespassing. The charge was filed.
Robert J. Audet, 25, of 173 Greenville Ave., Johnston, pleaded no contest to a charge of driving with a suspended license, third or subsequent offense. He was placed on probation for 90 days.
Charlotte S. Wiseman, 28, of 75 Little Pond Road, South Kingstown, had a charge of driving without or with an expired license dismissed under Rule 48(a).
Shane M. Campbell, 20, of 1081 Lafayette Road, North Kingstown, pleaded no contest to a charge of disorderly conduct. He was placed on probation for six months. A charge of public drunkenness was dismissed under Rule 48(a).
William J. Cassidy, 68, of 132 Camden Road, Narragansett, had a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, first offense, dismissed under Rule 48(a) after agreeing to Rhode Island Traffic Tribunal sanctions.
Narragansett Police charges heard Nov. 5 in Fourth Division District Court in Wakefield:
Carlos L. Garcia, 49, of 453 Wood Ave., Apt. 3F, Woonsocket, had a charge of driving with a suspended license dismissed under Rule 48(a).
William E. Heeks, 70, of 566 Main St., Wakefield, pleaded not guilty to a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court Nov. 19 for pretrial.
Stacey L. Horta, 47, of 58 Austin St., South Kingstown, pleaded no contest to a charge of shoplifting and was placed on probation for six months. A second charge of shoplifting was dismissed under Rule 48(a).
Kyle N. Konopelko, 26, of 6 State St., North Kingstown, had a charge of obstructing a police officer dismissed under Rule 48(a).
Ryan M. Flynn, 19, of 56 Wildwood Road, Narragansett, had a charge of trespassing dismissed under Rule 48(a).
Paul M. Consigli, 56, of 39 Field Pond Road, Milford, Mass., had a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol dismissed under Rule 48(a) after agreeing to Rhode Island Traffic Tribunal sanctions.
