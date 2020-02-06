South Kingstown Police charges heard Jan. 30 in Fourth Division District Court in Wakefield:
Andrew S. Bikash, 20, of 67 Eldredge Ave., East Greenwich, had a charge of furnishing or procurement of alcoholic beverages for underage persons dismissed under Rule 48(a) after performing 30 hours of community service and making a $250 payment to the state’s Violent Crimes Indemnity Fund.
Benjamin Grossman, 20, of 1127 Charing Cross Road, Lower Gwynedd, Pennsylvania, had a charge of furnishing or procurement of alcoholic beverages for underage persons dismissed under Rule 48(a) after performing 30 hours of community service and making a $250 payment to the state’s Violent Crimes Indemnity Fund.
Joshua J. Gardner, 31, of 33 Prospect Ave., Apt. 2, South Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to a charge of domestic simple assault. He was released on $2,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court Feb. 13 for pretrial.
Tyanna F. Wills, 19, of 364 Curtis Corner Road, Apt. C11, South Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to charges of domestic simple assault and domestic disorderly conduct. Wills was released on $2,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court Feb. 13 for pretrial.
Dennis H. Parente, 69, of 55 Cedar Island Road, Narragansett, had a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs dismissed under Rule 48(a).
Keith F. Barrington, 58, of 267 Church St., Peacedale, pleaded not guilty to a charge of public consumption of an alcoholic beverage. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court Feb. 20 for pretrial.
Charles F. Miller, 54, of 35 Meadowbrook Way, Apt. 2, South Kingstown, had a charge of disorderly conduct dismissed under Rule 48(a).
Narragansett Police charges heard Feb. 4 in Fourth Division District Court in Wakefield:
Jason A. Carlson, 46, of 81 Pettaquamscutt Lake Road, Narragansett, pleaded no contest to a charge of domestic assault. He was given a one-year suspended prison sentence and was placed on probation for one year. Charges of domestic disorderly conduct, refusal to relinquish a telephone, destruction of property and reckless driving were dismissed under Rule 48(a).
May Sorlien, 31, of 40 Spicebush Trail, Narragansett, had a charge of driving with a suspended license dismissed under Rule 48(a).
Vincent M. Colapietro, 69, of 4 Garden Court Drive, Narragansett, had charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and resisting arrest dismissed under Rule 48(a).
Ryan J. Early, 35, of 65 Reynolds St., North Kingstown, had a charge of driving with a suspended license dismissed under Rule 48(a).
John A. Hines, 31, of 1021 Kingstown Road, Wakefield, had a charge of driving with a suspended license dismissed under Rule 48(a).
Amanda E. Raynor, 34, of 27 E. Greenwich Ave., West Warwick, had a charge of driving with a suspended license dismissed under Rule 48(a).
Eric J. Allen, 20, of 132 Vista Circle, North Kingstown, had a charge of possession of marijuana dismissed under Rule 48(a).
Michael K. Larmie, 43, of 36 South Hillview Drive, Narragansett, had a charge of disorderly conduct dismissed under Rule 48(a).
Katherine J. Huijing, 22, of 28 Sweet Birch Trail, Narragansett, had a charge of driving with a suspended license dismissed under Rule 48(a).
Zachary J. Holowachuk, 21, of 50 Lakeworth Ave., Narragansett, pleaded not guilty to a shoplifting charge. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court Feb. 25 for pretrial.
