Narragansett Police charges heard Aug. 11 in Fourth Division District Court:
Jayson M. McVeigh, 31, pleaded not guilty to charges of domestic assault and domestic disorderly conduct. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court Oct. 6 for pretrial.
Narragansett Police charges heard July 30 in Fourth Division District Court:
Tobias Roberts, 37, had the following charges dismissed in a hearing before Judge Anthony Capraro: a charge of fourth-degree arson, a charge of domestic simple assault, two counts of domestic refusal to relinquish telephone, a charge of domestic vandalism, a charge of domestic disorderly conduct, a charge of vandalism, a charge of disorderly conduct and a charge of resisting arrest.
South Kingstown Police charges heard July 23 in Fourth Division District Court:
Michael Mancini, 36, had a charge of domestic vandalism, first offense, dismissed in a hearing before Judge Anthony Capraro.
South Kingstown Police charges heard July 7 and July 9 in Fourth Division District Court:
Jennifer A. Bradley, 49, pleaded not guilty to a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol of drugs, first offense. She was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court Sept. 24 for pretrial.
Richard E. Wilson, 60, pleaded no contest to a charge of reckless driving, first offense. He was placed on probation for one year.
Garrett R. Lewis, 21, pleaded not guilty to a charge of violation of a no contact order, first offense. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court Sept. 24 for pretrial.
Narragansett Police charges heard July 7 in Fourth Division District Court:
Emmanuel Belance, 24, entered no plea to charges of attempted breaking and entering, breaking and entering, trespassing, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, obstructing police, and vandalism. Bond was set at $10,000 with surety and Belance is due back in court Oct. 6 for a screening.
South Kingstown Police charges heard June 25 in Fourth Division District Court:
Luke Underhill, 23, had a charge of driving under the influence, first offense, dismissed under Rule 48A in a hearing before Judge Anthony Capraro.
Narragansett Police charges heard May 28 in Fourth Division District Court:
Marc S. Cinquegrana, 50, pleaded no contest to a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol, first offense. He was given a one-year suspended prison sentence and placed on probation for one year. Also, he was fined, his license was suspended for six months and he was ordered to attend DWI treatment and perform community service.
South Kingstown Police charges heard May 28 in Fourth Division District Court:
Margaret Healy, 57, had a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol, first offense, dismissed under Rule 48A in a hearing before Judge Madeline Quirk.
