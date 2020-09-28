The following reports were taken from the East Greenwich Police Department. All persons named are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Disorderly Conduct
On Sept. 14 at 8:59 p.m., police arrested Troy Mattatall, 49, of West Warwick, on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. The arrest came after reports that a man was yelling and trying to gain entry to a building.
On Sept. 21 at 2:46 a.m., police arrested Daphney Leigh Perou, 30, of North Kingstown, on charges of disorderly conduct and vandalism.
Warrant
On Sept. 16 at 10:21 a.m., police arrested Gustavo Mercedes Dominguez, 28, of Providence, on a bench warrant issued by the third district court. The arrest was made after police pulled over a vehicle without registration tags.
Obtaining money under false pretense
On Sept. 17 at 8:50 p.m., police arrested Ashley Weiss, 25, of East Greenwich, on a charge of obtaining money under false pretense. The arrest was made following a call about a warrant from the Warwick Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.