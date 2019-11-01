East Greenwich Police Logs Oct. 21-28

The following reports were taken from the East Greenwich Police Department. All persons named are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Fraud
On Oct. 22 at 12:30 p.m., police arrested Matthew E. Martella, 33, of 24 Blodgett Avenue, Pawtucket, for one charge of computer access, one charge of fraudulent use of credit cards and one charge of larceny. The arrest was made after receiving notification that Pawtucket Police had arrested Martella.
Disorderly conduct
On Oct. 24 at 2:11 a.m., police arrested Kristofer D. Langlais, 31, of 21 Lion Street Apt. #2, East Greenwich, for one charge of injuring or tampering with vehicles and one charge of disorderly conduct. The arrest was made after responding to a male party reporting to be inside a blue vehicle that had the window allegedly smashed out.
Embezzlement
On Oct. 24 at 3:30 p.m., police arrested Susan Pollitt, 55, of 23 Aldine Street, Providence, for three charges of embezzlement or fraudulent conversion. The arrest was made after receiving reports of three alleged thefts in recent months from a cash drawer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.