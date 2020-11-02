The following reports were taken from the East Greenwich Police Department. All persons named are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Assault
On Oct. 21 at 9:29 p.m., police arrested Michelle E. Kumes, 52, of Union Street in East Greenwich, for one count of domestic simple assault or battery, one count of domestic disorderly conduct and one count of domestic vandalism. The arrest was made after an incident on Union Street.
On Oct. 21 at 10:08 p.m., police arrested John E. Balfour, 51, of Union Street in East Greenwich, for one count of domestic simple assault or battery, one count of domestic disorderly conduct and one count of domestic vandalism. The arrest was made after an incident on Union Street.
Obstruction
On Oct. 17 at 8 p.m., police arrested Eric Stewart, 30, of Post Road in North Kingstown, for one count of reckless driving, one count of obstructing an officer in execution of duty and one count of driving on a suspended license. The arrest was made after Stewart was brought into custody by Portsmouth Police Department.
DUI
On Oct. 24 at 8:18 p.m., police arrested Steven L. Morris, 46, of Martin Street in Coventry, for one count of driving under the influence. The arrest was made following a motor vehicle accident on New London Turnpike.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.