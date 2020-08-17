The following reports were taken from the East Greenwich Police Department. All persons named are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Warrant
On Aug. 4 at 2:54 P.M., police arrested Leo Pittman, 63, of North Kingstown, for an outstanding bench warrant. The arrest was made following reports of an individual screaming at passerby.
Assault
On Aug. 5 at 10:50 P.M., police arrested Christopher Zubee, 40, of East Greenwich, on charges of assault and battery and disorderly conduct. The arrest was made following a report about a domestic dispute.
On Aug. 7 at 2:30 A.M., police arrested Heather Fague, 40, of East Greenwich, on charges of assault and battery and disorderly conduct. The arrest was made following a report from a 911 office.
