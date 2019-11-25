Coventry Court Logs

The following cases were heard on Nov. 12 in Third District Court, Warwick.
Disorderly conduct
Gariba Asad, 22, of 7 State Street Apt. #K, North Kingstown, pleaded no contest to one charge of disorderly conduct. Asad was ordered to pay filing costs and was issued a non-domestic no contact order.
Nicholas Kapuscinski, 28, of 109 Cattail Lane, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of domestic-disorderly conduct, one charge of domestic-vandalism or malicious injury to property, one charge of domestic-refusal to relinquish a telephone and one charge of violation of contact order. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Emily Young, 23, of 6 Tarbox Drive, Exeter, pleaded not guilty to two charges of simple assault or battery and one charge of disorderly conduct. She was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Driving without a license
Tanix Cruz, 32, of 86 Church Street Apt. #1N, North Bedford, Mass., entered no plea to one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license. Cruz was ordered to pay $250 by default.
Ryan Mott, 90 Salisbury Avenue Apt. #2W, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving with suspended, revoked or canceled license. After not appearing in court for pretrial, a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.
Frank Forte, 48, of 33 Chiswick Road, Warwick, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license and one charge of shoplifting. He is due back in court for arraignment.
Nikolas Pereira, 26, of 1006 Old Baptist Road, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Matthew Thompson, 44, of 47 Swan View Lane, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license. He is due back in court for pretrial.
Dismissed
Austin Nardolillo, 19, of 95 Lydia Street, Providence, entered no plea to driving with an expired license or without a license. The charge was dismissed under rule 48a.
Peter Paolino, 56, of 86 Maplewood Drive, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of disorderly conduct and one charge of simple assault or battery. The charges were dismissed under rule 48a.
Pratibha Sharma, 32, of 7 State Street Apt. #C, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of shoplifting. The charge was dismissed under rule 48a after 10 hours of community service were completed.
Matthew Young, 34, of 1075 Old Baptist Road, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. After pleading to refusal to submit to a chemical test, the charge of driving under the influence was dismissed under rule 48a.
Assault
Anthony Victoria, 40, of 159 Purgatory Road, Exeter, pleaded not guilty to one charge of simple assault or battery and one charge of disorderly conduct. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Lawrence McPhillips, 59, of 268 Shore Acres Avenue Apt. #3, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of domestic-disorderly conduct, one charge of domestic-vandalism or malicious injury to property and one charge of domestic-simple assault or battery. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Arthur Strain, 64, of 612 Dry Bridge Road, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of domestic-disorderly conduct and one charge of domestic-simple assault or battery. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Matthew Briggs, 36, of 245 Stony Fort Road Apt. #C, Exeter, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license, one charge of disorderly conduct, one charge of duty to stop after an accident resulting in damage to another vehicle and one charge of simple assault or battery. He was release don $1,000 with surety and is due back in court for a violation hearing.
Nyoungpank Parker, 39, of 52 Lenox Court Apt. #52, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of disorderly conduct and one charge of simple assault or battery. Parker was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
False information to 911
Jonathan Riccitelli, 37, 19 Hornet Road, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to providing false information to 911. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
