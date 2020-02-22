The following cases were heard on Feb. 11 in Third District Court, Warwick.
Shoplifting
Akeene Arteaga, 29, of 35 Gifford Street Apt. #1, Providence, pleaded no contest to one charge of habitual offender-shoplifting and shoplifting. He received one year suspension and one year probation.
Judith Crouch, 56, of 38 Judy Terrace, West Warwick, pleaded not guilty to one charge of shoplifting. She was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Dismissed
Robert Austin, 66, of 10 Walter Drive Apt. #1Q, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license. The charge was dismissed under rule 48a.
Richard Thornton, 68, of 14 Fayerweather Drive, Narragansett, pleaded not guilty to one charge of reckless driving or eluding an officer with a motor vehicle in a high speed pursuit. The charge was dismissed under rule 48a.
Gerald Wilkins, 41, of 51 Midway Drive, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license. The charge was dismissed under rule 48a.
DUI
Liam Clough, 23, of 47 Belmont Avenue, South Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license and no contest to one charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. While the charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license was dismissed under rule 48a, Clough received one year full sentence, 355 days of probation, one year loss of license and a $400 fine.
Thomas Breslin, 56, of 25 Harris Driftway Street, Cranston, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Benjamin Phillips, 28, of 20B Krzak Road, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Ryan Taylor, 29, of 108 Applegate Road, Cranston, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Kaelan Coates, 23, of 30 West Street, East Greenwich, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Coates was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Timothy Gillette, 62, of 716A South County Trail, Exeter, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Lauren Mello, 36, of 3752 Parkridge Circle, Sarasota, Fl., pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. She was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Driving without a license
Frank Forte, 49, of 33 Chiswick Road, Warwick, pleaded no contest to one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license. He was ordered to pay a $500 fine.
Kevin Matteson, 37, of 131 Columbia Street, South Kingstown, pleaded no contest to one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license. He was ordered to pay a $500 fine.
Erin Netro, 38, of 21 Albatross Drive, North Kingstown, pleaded no contest to one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license. He was ordered to pay a $500 fine.
Louis Ferrazzano, 26, of 361 Dyer Avenue, Cranston, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Nickolas Mizzoni, 18, of 14 Saint John Street Apt. #3, West Warwick, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving with an expired license or without a license. He is due back in court for pretrial.
Asia Porter, 25, of 54 Stonelaw Drive, Providence, did not appear in court for one charge of driving with an expired license or without a license. A bench warrant was issued for Porter’s arrest.
Warren Terry, 23, of 774 Old Baptist Road, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Resisting arrest
Breck Tully, 50, of 386 Annaquatucket Road Apt. #3, North Kingstown, did not appear in court for one charge of resisting legal or illegal arrest and one charge of disorderly conduct. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest.
Violating no contact order
Daisean Fry, 23, of 59 Bonnet Road, Narragansett, pleaded not guilty to one charge of violating a no contact order. Fry was released on $5,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Assault
Robert Gailey, 35, of 200 Railroad Avenue, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of domestic disorderly conduct and one charge of domestic simple assault or battery. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
David Calderon, 40, of 40 Winsor Avenue, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of domestic disorderly conduct and one charge of domestic simple assault or battery. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Obtaining money under false pretenses
Meryl Lovitz, 38, of 6 Navy Drive Apt. #101, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of obtaining money under false pretenses. She was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Disorderly conduct
Preston Cammarata, 19, of 7 State Street Apt. #L, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of domestic disorderly conduct and one charge of resisting legal or illegal arrest. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Unlawful drinking
Brian O’Malley, 19, of 41 Aspen Court, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of unlawful drinking. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Trespassing
Leon Parsons, 24, of 290 Dudley Street, Providence, pleaded not guilty to one charge of attempted larceny, one charge of conspiracy and one charge of willful trespass. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Reckless driving
Brandon Quinn, 31, of 154 Pierce Street Apt. #3, East Greenwich, pleaded not guilty to one charge of reckless driving, drag racing or eluding police and one charge of obstructing an officer in execution of duty. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.