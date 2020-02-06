The following cases were heard on Jan. 28 in Third District Court, Warwick.
Driving without a license
John Cole, 47, of 774 Old Baptist Road, North Kingstown, pleaded no contest to one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license. He was ordered to pay a $250 dollar fine.
Oudom Souvannarath, 61, of 5 Neutaconkanut Road, Johnston, pleaded no contest to one charge of driving with an expired license or without a license. He was ordered to pay a $250 fine.
James Szymkowicz, 53, of 71 Revere Avenue, West Warwick, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license. He was found guilty by default and ordered to pay a $250 fine.
Alex Mulligan, 22, of 1889 New London Turnpike, West Warwick, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving with an expired license or without a license. Mulligan is due back in court for pretrial.
Rick McMenomy, 58, of 34 Log Bridge Road, Coventry, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving with an expired license or without a license. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
DUI
Theodore Trocki-Ryba, 25, of 36 Maple Avenue, Jamestown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The charge was dismissed under rule 48a after pleading to refusal.
Kaelan Coates, 23, of 30 West Street, East Greenwich, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Coates was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Nicolette Brainard Barnes, 20, of 50 Hoover Street, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. She was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Assault
Roderick Smith, 60, of 611 Tower Hill Road Apt. #3, North Kingstown, did not appear in court for one charge of simple assault or battery, one charge of disorderly conduct and one charge of resisting legal or illegal arrest. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest.
Robert Gailey, 35, of 200 Railroad Avenue, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of domestic disorderly conduct and one charge of domestic simple assault or battery. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Obtaining money under false pretenses
Meryl Lovitz, 38, of 6 Navy Drive Apt. #101, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of obtaining money under false pretenses. She was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Reckless driving
Brandon Quinn, 31, of 154 Pierce Street Apt. #3, East Greenwich, pleaded not guilty to one charge of obstructing an officer in execution of duty and one charge of reckless driving, drag racing or eluding the police. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Shoplifting
Jada Ledo, 22, of 2 Navy Drive Apt. #202, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of shoplifting. She was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Marcela Restrepo, 30, of 256 Mendon Avenue, Pawtucket, pleaded not guilty to one charge of shoplifting. She was released on $2,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.