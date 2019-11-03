South Kingstown Police charges heard Oct. 24 in Fourth Division District Court in Wakefield:
Dennis R. Clary, 57, of 400 Main St., Apt. C, South Kingstown, had a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, first offense, dismissed under Rule 48(a) after his case was heard at the Rhode Island Traffic Tribunal.
Jacob A. Dipina, 22, of 86 Spencer Court, South Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to a charge ofÂ driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court Nov. 21 for pretrial.
Trevor A. Huntington, 22, of 582 South County Trail, North Kingstown, did not enter a plea to a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance, cocaine. He was released on $5,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court Jan. 21 for a screening.Â
Narragansett Police charges heard Oct. 29 in Fourth Division District Court in Wakefield:
Michael C. Dwelly, 37, of 35 Snuffmill Road, Saunderstown, pleaded not guilty to a charge of driving with a suspended license. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court Nov. 12 for pretrial.
