South Kingstown Police charges heard Jan. 16 in Fourth Division District Court in Wakefield:
James E. Bapties, 72, of 45 Oak Dell St., South Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to charges of domestic disorderly conduct and driving under the influence of alcohol. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court Jan. 30 for pretrial.
Dennis H. Parente, 58, of 55 Cedar Island Road, Narragansett, pleaded not guilty to charges of domestic disorderly conduct and driving under the influence of alcohol. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court Jan. 30 for pretrial.
Dakota D. O’Donnell Sampson, 24, of 20 Meadowbrook Way, Apt. 1, Peacedale, pleaded not guilty to a charge of simple assault. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court Jan. 30 for pretrial.
Nicholas A. Burrell, 25, of 561 Broad Rock Road, South Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to a charge of simple assault. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court Jan. 30 for pretrial.
James F. Fenton, 51, of 958 Lower Bethany Road, Ball ground, Georgia, pleaded not guilty to a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, first offense. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance pending a future court date.
Desiree K. Belonga, 20, of 9 Harbor Court, Apt. 2, Nashua, N.H., had a charge of disorderly conduct and four charges of simple assault dismissed under Rule 48(a).
Patrick J. McLaughlin, 29, of 187 Point Judith Road, Narragansett, had a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs dismissed under Rule 48(a) after entering a plea at the Rhode Island Traffic Tribunal.
Karen Mary Minty, 54, of 42 Prospect Ave., Narragansett, had a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs dismissed under Rule 48(a) after entering a plea at the Rhode Island Traffic Tribunal.
Stephen D. Patch, 50, of 1390 Kingstown Road, South Kingstown, had a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs dismissed under Rule 48(a) after entering a plea at the Rhode Island Traffic Tribunal.
George A. Larkowich, 70, of 44 Mulberry Drive, South Kingstown, had a charge of driving with a suspended license dismissed under Rule 48(a).
Heidi E. Dean, 53, of 94 Carver Lane, Narragansett, had charges of domestic simple assault and domestic disorderly conduct dismissed under Rule 48(a).
Jennifer L. Correa, 46, of 79 Ewing St., North Kingstown, had a charge of driving with a suspended license dismissed under Rule 48(a).
Jesse D. Coffin, 38, of 457 Main St., Apt. 4, Wakefield, had a charge of driving with a suspended license dismissed under Rule 48(a).
Kerstin R. Barrett, 22, of 391 Curtis Corner Road, South Kingstown, had a charge of domestic disorderly conduct dismissed under Rule 48(a).
Christopher Miner, 26, of 391 Curtis Corner Road, South Kingstown, had a charge of domestic disorderly conduct dismissed under Rule 48(a).
Narragansett Police charges heard Jan. 21 in Fourth Division District Court in Wakefield:
Colby Stuart, 21, of 22 Pier Marketplace, Narragansett, pleaded not guilty to a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court Feb. 4 for pretrial.
Mariam J. Taylor, 25, of 264 Sunnybrook Farm Road, Narragansett, pleaded no contest to a charge of driving with a suspended license and was fined $250. A charge of obstruction of a police officer was dismissed under Rule 48(a).
Benjamin K. Abraham, 20, of 110 Country Way, Taunton, pleaded not guilty to a charge of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court Feb. 4 for pretrial.
