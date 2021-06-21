WESTERLY — Police have filed DUI charges against a 55-year-old Charlestown man after the police said he crashed into a utility pole on Church Street Monday afternoon, causing high tension wires to fall on a home and creating an electrical surge that led the house to catch fire.
Westerly police charged the man, Scott A. Barlow, with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content, refusal to submit to a chemical test, driving with an expired license and laned roadway violations. Barlow, of 111 Buckeye Brook Road, was taken by ambulance to Westerly Hospital for evaluation and treatment for minor injuries, the police said, and was released before being taken back to the Westerly Police Department for booking.
Barlow was expected to be released from custody Monday evening and would be issued a court date to appear for arraignment in 4th Division District Court in the near future.
Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey said the charges stem from an investigation into the crash, which occurred around 1:30 p.m. in the area of 109 Church St. Police officers, firefighters with the Dunn’s Corners Fire Department and personnel with Westerly Ambulance were initially called to reports of a car into a home with possible fire before arriving to discover a more complicated situation.
“We found it was a chain reaction, with his car hitting a pole and the pole snapping and falling on a house, striking the TV antenna. That worked as a conductor and caused an electrical surge, which spread into the home and caused a small fire to ignite,” Lacey said.
The fire was quickly extinguished by Dunn’s Corners firefighters, the police said.
Officials said no one was hurt as a result or the fire or related response. Only Barlow had suffered injuries in the crash, the police said.
During the course of the investigation, the police said Barlow showed several signs of intoxication. He was given a field sobriety test, which he failed. At the hospital, the police said he refused to consent to blood alcohol testing.
The crash caused electrical outages in the Bradford area on Monday afternoon, with an estimated 125 National Grid customers impacted. As of 4 p.m., National Grid reported that workers were still on site with 115 customers still without electrical services. Those services were expected to be fully restored by 8 p.m.
