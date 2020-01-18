The following cases were heard Jan. 2 in Fourth Division District Court in Wakefield:
Stephen J. Brady, 59, of 95 2nd St., Newport, pleaded not guilty to a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol, BAC exceeding .15 percent. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance to appear in court Jan. 16 for pretrial.
Marcelo Valdivia, 20, of 193 Scapa Flow Road, Charlestown, pleaded not guilty to a charge of leaving the scene of an accident, damage to attended vehicle. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 16 for pretrial.
Christopher Dubuc, 43, of 114 Rocky Brook Way, South Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to a charge of disorderly conduct. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 16 for pretrial.
Andrew S. Fitzgerald, 33, of 107 Usquepaugh Road, South Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to a charge of domestic disorderly conduct and not guilty to a charge of domestic trespassing. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance with a no contact order and is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 16 for pretrial.
Heather Anne Lee, 51, of 67 Prospect Ave., Apt. A, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol, BAC unknown. She was released on $1,000 personal recognizance to appear in court Jan. 9 for pretrial.
Robert A. Campbell, 56, of 413 High St., South Kingstown, pleaded no contest to charges of resisting arrest and leaving the scene of an accident, damage to attended vehicle. Both charges were filed, and he was ordered to make a $500 payment to the state Violent Crimes Indemnity Fund. A charge of disorderly conduct was dismissed.
Alexis N. Dolan, 45, of 44 Lake Road, Narragansett, pleaded no contest to a charge of malicious damage to property, a sushi roll valued at $14.99, according to court records. Dolan was placed on probation for six months, ordered to perform 10 hours of community service and to pay $15 restitution.
Heidi E. Dean, 53, of 94 Carver Lane, Narragansett, pleaded not guilty to charges of domestic assault and domestic disorderly conduct. She was released on $1,000 personal recognizance with a no contact order and is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 16 for pretrial.
Robin L. Hamilton, 56, of 116 Kenyon Hill Trail, Richmond, had a charge of driving with a suspended license dismissed under Rule 48(a).
Ryan P. Levy, 20, of 71 Wild Flower Trail, Wakefield, pleaded not guilty to charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, BAC unknown, and possession of alcoholic beverage by an underage person. He was released on $2,000 personal recognizance to appear in court Jan. 9 for pretrial.
Patrick J. McLaughlin, 29, of 187 Point Judith Road, Narragansett, pleaded not guilty to a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol, BAC unknown. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance to appear in court Jan. 16 for pretrial.
Jacki L. Pirnie, 36, of 332 Old Mill Road, Charlestown, pleaded not guilty to a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol, BAC unknown. Pirnie was released on $2,000 personal recognizance to appear in court Jan. 23 for pretrial.
Kevin M. Meehan, 41, of 14 Royal Ave., Riverside, had a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol, BAC unknown, dismissed under Rule 48(a) after agreeing to sanctions in the Rhode Island Traffic Tribunal.
Richard T. Sherman, 38, of 85 Robinson St., Narragansett, had a charge of being at the South County Bike Path after hours dismissed after agreeing to pay $50 to the VCIF.
The following cases were heard Jan. 7 in Fourth Division District Court in Wakefield:
Ryan S. Littlefield, 30, of 540 S. Main St., Woonsocket, pleaded not guilty to a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol, BAC unknown. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance to appear in court Jan. 21 for pretrial.
Tyshawn C. Townes, 18, of 105 Blanchard Ave., Warwick, pleaded not guilty to a charge of disorderly conduct. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance to appear in court Jan. 21 for pretrial.
Amanda E. Raynor, 34, of 27 East Greenwich Ave., West Warwick, pleaded not guilty to a charge of driving with a suspended license. She was released and is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 4 for pretrial.
Mariam J. Taylor, 25, of 264 Sunnybrook Farm Road, Narragansett, pleaded not guilty to charges of obstructing a police officer and driving with a suspended license. She was released on $1,000 personal recognizance to appear in court Jan. 21 for pretrial.
Stuart P. Whitman, 30, of 314 West Beach Road, Charlestown, entered no plea to a felony charge of fraudulent use of a credit card. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court April 7 for a screening.
Shannon C. Galiano, 42, of 211 main St., Ashaway, pleaded not guilty to a charge of shoplifting. She was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court Jan. 21 for pretrial.
Cynthia L. Fascio, 47, of 50 Murray St., Apt. 42, Coventry, pleaded not guilty to a charge of driving with a suspended license. She was released and is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 4 for pretrial.
Edwin B. Colprit, 50, of 237 High St., Apt. B, South Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to charges of cyberstalking/harassment and destruction of property. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance with a no contact order and is due back in court Jan. 21 for pretrial.
Dean A. Chiarello, 20, of 71 High St., Ashaway, pleaded not guilty to a charge of transportation of alcoholic beverages by underage persons. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court Jan. 14 for pretrial.
Erin L. Netro, 38, of 21 Albatros Drive, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to a charge of driving with a suspended license. She was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court Jan. 21 for pretrial.
