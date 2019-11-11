EWG Drama to put on ‘Sonder: A Cabaret Story’
WEST GREENWICH – The Exeter-West Greenwich Drama Club is in the final stages of its latest production, “Sonder: A Cabaret Story,” however, this time there’s a twist–the musical was both written and directed by a senior at the high school, albeit with songs from other professional productions.
“Sonder: A Cabaret Story” will open this weekend, with shows on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Written and directed by Michelina Smith for her senior project, Sonder, true to its title, is a cabaret-style musical in two acts, focusing on several high school students and their struggles, such as cyberbullying, substance abuse and coming to terms with one’s sexuality.
Smith began the process by planning on producing a typical cabaret showcase, where different musical theater songs are strung together and assigned to people to perform each number. However, as she worked on the list over the past summer, she realized most of the songs she had chosen were all very high school-related, leading her to start writing the original story of Sonder around the music.
Featured music in Sonder will include numbers from productions such as “Wicked,” “Heathers,” “Next to Normal,” “Be More Chill,” “First Date” and more.
The word sonder means, “the realization that each passerby is living a life as vivid and complex as your own,” and the musical never shies away from that meaning.
“It’s about a bunch of different high school kids and basically them coming of age. It also deals with a lot of the struggles typical high schoolers face,” Smith said. “There’s a lot of themes about cyberbullying, substance abuse, coming to terms with their sexuality. Other kids have some rough home life. It’s a whole bunch of issues that a lot of high schoolers deal with, in my experience.”
Smith also said that everything in the show is something that most high schoolers experience at one time or another.
“Everything throughout the show is something that I or a friend have experienced,” she said. “It is a theatrical production so of course, you have to elaborate some things, but basically everything is true.”
The first act of Sonder takes place during the characters’ freshman year, providing insight into the characters’ personal issues and experiences in school, while the second act opens on those same students in their senior year, showing their growth and how they’re dealing with the same struggles.
“We start in freshman year in high school. We go back and forth between seeing surface images of characters and seeing what goes on in their life,” Smith said. “And then eventually in the second act, there’s a time change and we fast forward to senior year and we see how those characters are dealing with those issues then.”
Though there isn’t one main character, Smith said that the protagonist of the musical is Haven Blanchard, with Sonder being framed around the character’s diary entries and her descriptions of events that have happened throughout the school day.
“Through Haven’s diary entries, we get a lens into what would happen if we evaluated the world around us and the people around us,” Smith said.
Emma Schwab, who plays Haven, said that what she loved most about her character and the musical in general was its depiction of personal growth among the students.
“I love Haven’s growth as a character,” Schwab said. “In the beginning, she has some friends who turn on her and not end up being the same people that they used to be, but in the end, she grows and realizes that she really doesn’t need friends who don’t treat her well. In the end, she ends up being strong enough to confront them.”
The message of growth and overcoming obstacles, Schwab continued, was what made the production important.
“The message is just incredible. It’s something that everyone needs to know because it’s so common,” she said. “All of the struggles that everyone goes through in high school, this is real. People go through this every day and it’s important to see how people can adapt and overcome through those obstacles and end up growing.”
Another actor, Samantha McCullough, who plays Ava Arnold, said that she appreciated how multifaceted each character was.
“I really like how Eva, although she is shy, she is still able to speak up for herself and for her friends [...] She comes out of her shell and then goes back into it,” McCullough said. “It shows that, even though someone is shy and more of an introvert, they can still be open and stand up for themselves.”
“This show is showing the inside of a high school student, but also that you’re not going through it alone, which is another main theme of the show,” she added. “You’re not always alone, other people are going through exactly what you’re going through, you just don’t know it.”
And Marcos Mendoza-Cabrera, who plays Ezra, also highlighted evolution as a major element for both his character and the production.
“In his freshman year, [Ezra’s] anxious and kind of emotionally weak, he gets bullied a lot,” Mendoza-Cabrera said. “But by senior year, he’s more confident and outgoing and he’s able to be more proud of himself.”
He also pointed to the show’s underlying theme–“the realization that each passerby is living a life as vivid and complex as your own”–as the key to the musical’s structure.
“Throughout the whole thing, there’s different plots and storylines. They all revolve around that theme that they all think they’re alone, but they’re actually not, because all of these things are happening at the same time,” he said. “Then they eventually intertwine and become connected.”
Though Smith has been involved in drama throughout her high school career, this is the first time she has written or directed a production of her own. And while there were surprisingly few obstacles to overcome, she explained that it was a learning process from the get-go, and much different than interpreting or adapting a past production.
“The trial and error process, I’ve never experienced that in a production before, because everything I’ve ever been in has been previously written by a professional,” she said, adding that edits and changes were made to the show throughout production.
“In this piece, there were many times in rehearsals or read-throughs, we were like, that line doesn’t really work, let’s eliminate that, or we need to add something here,” Smith said. “There’s a lot of changing elements to it and there’s a lot more creativity that has to be involved, which is kind of intimidating but at the same point it’s really exciting because you get to put your own spin on things.”
Regardless, Smith said that the show is ahead of schedule, with everyone involved ready for opening night.
“Somehow, we’ve been ahead of schedule for the most part, so I feel really confident and I think the actors do as well,” she said.
Exeter-West Greenwich theater director Zach Searle, who served as Sonder’s executive director, said that the production was smoother than most, with Smith taking the reins.
“This has been one of our smoother processes,” Searle said. “[Smith] pretty much took the reins, really. I was here in an advisory position for this show. I would throw in my two cents here and there where she needed it […] but she really hit the ground running.”
Searle also said that the process of having a student write an original production was particularly unique, which made him all the more excited about the musical.
“That’s why I was very excited when she initially wanted to direct the show, and then later wanted to write and direct the show,” he said. “I was really excited for that.”
“Sonder: A Cabaret Story” will open at Exeter-West Greenwich High School this Friday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m., with additional shows on Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. and on Nov. 10 at 2 p.m. Tickets are priced at $8 for adults and $5 for students and senior citizens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.