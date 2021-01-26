PROVIDENCE – After convening its 2021 session earlier this month, the Rhode Island House of Representatives canceled its second meeting of the year slated for Tuesday due to COVID-19.
The cancellation came about as a number of General Assembly employees tested positive for the virus last week.
Rhode Island Speaker of the House K. Joseph Shekarchi, who was elevated to the position at the body’s first session on Jan. 5, wrote legislators on Monday announcing the session cancellation “out of an abundance of caution.”
“As you know, my highest priority is to protect the health and safety of all House members,” he said. “I’m writing to let you know that certain members of the senior and operational staffs tested positive for COVID-19 early last week. Out of an abundance of caution, we felt it is appropriate to cancel the House session that was planned for this Tuesday, Jan. 19.”
At this point, it is unknown how many employees of the General Assembly tested positive for COVID-19. The Rhode Island House of Representatives has been meeting at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium since December, when it approved the state’s FY 2021 $12.8 billion budget. The added space allows representatives and staff to socially distance as opposed to the House chambers at the Statehouse.
Despite the cancellation of Tuesday’s session, the House is scheduled to meet today at 4 p.m. at the Vets, where it will host a second public hearing on the 2021-22 House Rules – a set of regulations that govern House proceedings – conducted by the body’s Rules Committee. On the docket for consideration are amendments to the regulations that would allow for up to 10 co-sponsors on bills and resolutions, entitling each representative to be able to serve in at least two standing committees, providing term limits for leadership positions, allowing remote voting for House committees and permitting written, in-person or video testimony, giving the Speaker power to require representatives to comply with Rhode Island Department of Health regulations during sessions and establishing a procedure for discipline of a member, among other changes.
Representative Justin K. Price, who serves District 39, which includes Richmond and portions of Exeter and Hopkinton, came under much public scrutiny after he stated his attendance at the attack on the United States Capitol, led by supporters of the outgoing president, two weeks ago, though Price has maintained that he did not enter the building during the riot. Following Price’s admission, which took place on Twitter, many Democratic elected officials, joined by a number of political organizations, called for his resignation. The District 39 representative took additional heat from lawmakers who said he refused to wear a mask at the House’s first meeting of its 2021 session on Jan. 5, in which he reportedly participated in from an office above the auditorium.
The Rhode Island Senate still convened its scheduled Tuesday session.
