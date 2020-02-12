Treyvon Robinson, now two years old, underwent his first heart surgery just seven days after his birth after being diagnosed with multiple congenital heart defects. Now, he and his parents Kayla and Joshua Robinson are adjusting to a lifestyle that accounts for his multiple heart complications, while working to raise awareness of the world’s most common birth defect. Above, Treyvon is pictured around his first birthday, wearing a cape that designated the young fighter as a “heart hero.”