Coronavirus cases in Rhode Island increase to 14
PROVIDENCE - Governor Gina Raimondo and the state Department of Health today announced a one-week closure of all Rhode Island public schools beginning next week. The Governor said April vacations in public school districts will be moved up to next week, and if schools closed longer, virtual instruction could be implemented.
Confirmed coronavirus cases in Rhode Island rose to 14, state officials and Gov. Raimondo also said, an increase of nine cases since yesterday's total of five.
"We were not surprised," said Raimondo of the increase. "This is roughly what we've been expecting and the plans we have in place were designed for exactly this to happen. What happens now depends on each and every Rhode Islander doing what needs to be done to contain the spread of this virus. I want to say that again, every single Rhode Islander is on the front line of containing this."
