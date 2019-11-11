EXETER – After hearing from the emergency management director (EMD) on Monday, the Exeter Town Council unanimously decided to move forward with updating the town’s hazard mitigation plan. The council’s decision pertained to hiring a contractor to help complete the process, which will be paid for through a grant the town recently received from Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency (RIEMA).
Hazard mitigation plans are designed to increase awareness of hazards, risk and vulnerabilities caused by natural events and disasters; identify actions for risk reduction; focus resources on the greatest risks; communicate priorities to state and federal officials, and increase overall awareness of hazards and risks.
Under the Disaster Mitigation Act, state local governments are required to develop a hazard mitigation plan as a condition for receiving certain types of disaster assistance through Hazard Mitigation Assistance Programs.
Rhode Island hazard mitigation plans generally address what to do and how to act in the face of natural hazards such as thunderstorms, winter weather, hurricanes, floods and more.
And local governments, such as Exeter, have the primary role in implementing hazard mitigation and floodplain management activities for their communities.
Exeter Emergency Management Director E. Stefan Coutoulakis explained to the council that, while each town’s hazard mitigation plan was supposed to be updated every five years, Exeter’s hasn’t been changed since it was legally adopted in 2005.
“Every community is responsible for having a hazard mitigation plan that’s part of their overall identifications for fixing potential hazards that exist within our community, be it due to growth or climate change,” he said. “As a result, every five years, it’s to be reviewed and updated.”
While he and town council assistant Ken Findlay are currently in the process of updating the mitigation plan, Coutoulakis explained to the council that the town would need to hire a contractor to help bring together all of the pieces of the plan.
“I’ve been working diligently with Ken Findlay to go through and update it. As we’ve been updating it on our own, the template has been updated twice in the middle of that process,” Coutoulakis said. “We have now aligned it with our comprehensive plan and as a result, we’re in a position where we have all of the pieces. It needs to be brought together in a template.”
According to Coutoulakis, Exeter received a grant from RIEMA to help complete the mitigation plan, which would fully cover the cost of hiring a contractor to lend a hand.
He suggested that the town go out to bid for a contractor in the form of a request for proposals (RFP).
“It was awarded to us last week and I would ask that we could go through the steps of putting together an RFP so we can get a contractor in here to assist Ken and I to complete this plan and get it to the state for approval,” Coutoulakis said.
Coutoulakis also said that a particularly important part of updating the mitigation plan was because it would put Exeter in a “better grant cycle” with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
“The overall importance to this is that this will put us in a better grant cycle with the rest of the communities in the state. Right now we’re being held back because we don’t have an updated one,” he said. “They recognize what we currently have but it needs to be updated. All of this information has been approved pertinent as we move into the next phase of FEMA grant cycles over the next five years.”
According to FEMA, disasters can cause “loss of life, damage buildings and infrastructure, and have devastating consequences for a community’s economic, social, and environmental well-being.”
“Hazard mitigation planning is the process used by state, local and tribal leaders to understand risks from natural hazards and develop long-term strategies to reduce the impacts of disasters on people, property, and the environment,” FEMA’s website reads.
