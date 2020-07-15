PROVIDENCE - Due to ongoing noncompliance, Governor Gina Raimondo announced today that parking lot capacity at Scarborough and Misquamicut State Beaches would be reduced to 25 percent starting Thursday. The decision comes after last weekend saw large crowds and a lack of mask wearing at both beaches.
“We are struggling to keep the crowds under control at the beaches,” said Raimondo in her weekly COVID-19 press briefing Wednesday. “The reality is we’re seeing really big crowds at the beach, even compared with last year.”
According to data from the state, state beaches in Rhode Island saw 50,000 more cars parked in lots than at the same time in June of last year, prior to the pandemic. The governor said she understood the increased traffic at the beaches, noting that due to the health crisis, vacations had been cancelled, some summer camps were cancelled and the public had been largely cooped up inside.
“I understand that and I want you to be able to go to the beach, but we also have to follow the rules," said Raimondo.
According to Raimondo, there were particular issues around compliance with existing health and safety measures, such as socially distancing from others and wearing masks in common areas such as restrooms or concession stands, at Scarborough and Misquamicut State Beaches last week. The governor said most of the enforcement issues came from the younger demographic.
"I think it’s fair to say that we had a bit more problems with folks in that 20-30-year-old age bracket,” said the governor.
Nearby restaurants and stores are also suffering as a result, according to Raimondo.
“At those two beaches, not only are we seeing massive overcrowding and not enough mask wearing, those beaches spill over into restaurants and concessions stands in the community, which has led to too much congregating and no social distancing in the restaurants and bars around them,” she said.
The state will ramp up enforcement of health and safety measures at state beaches starting this weekend, including increased personnel at beaches. Raimondo also said fines for illegal parking around beaches were likely to increase. Finally, state beach staff will be handing out masks to the public starting this weekend.
“We’re cutting it way back at those two beaches,” said Raimondo. “If you're lucky enough to be able to walk to the beach, that’s fine, but I’ll tell you this: don’t think you can just park illegally on the streets nearby and walk to the beach, because we are seriously going to crack down on that starting this weekend.”
“I’m sorry that we have to do this,” she continued. “But it’s necessary. It got out of control last weekend and despite our best efforts, we were not able to control it.
Parking capacity was previously restricted to 75 percent at state beaches.
The announcement comes as Rhode Island experiences a slight uptick in its number of new COVID-19 cases, with Raimondo noting over 100 new cases on Monday, the first time the state's total reached over 100 new cases since early June. Despite Rhode Island faring well in the fight against the novel coronavirus compared to other states, Raimondo said it was not a time for celebration our for the public to let its guard down.
“For me, the most concerning things that I hear are when I run into people and they say, ‘Governor, you did a good job handling the virus,’ ‘thanks for getting us though the virus.’ Guys, we’re not through it,” said Raimondo. “We’re not even halfway through it. Our first case was just over four months ago. We’re a year away from a vaccine. Now is not the time to say ‘we did this, good job, let’s move on.’ Absolutely not.”
Raimondo asked those who believed the crisis was over or had been handled to completion to "readjust their mindset."
On Wednesday, Raimondo reported 52 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state, along with two new fatalities due to the virus. Rhode Island has had 17,640 cases total and 987 deaths as a result of coronavirus. Currently, 59 people are hospitalized, with five of those patients in the ICU and three on ventilators. 2,923 people were tested in the prior day to achieve the above data.
“If we let our guard down, we will see a resurgence,” said Raimondo. “That’s not my opinion, that is a fact. This virus is lurking with us and will be every day until we have a widely available vaccine.”
“If you take nothing away from this press conference, I want you to hear this,” she continued. “If you let your guard down, more Rhode Islanders will die, more businesses will go out of business, our children will have a hard time getting back to school and there will be a lot more needless, unnecessary hospitalizations and human suffering.”
While only 2 percent of those tested in Rhode Island are found to be positive, younger people are testing positive for the virus more frequently, around 7 percent, according to the state.
