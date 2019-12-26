More people than ever before are expected to take to the roads, skies or waterways this holiday season as the nation prepares for what is expected to be the busiest end-of-year holiday travel period in over 20 years.
According to AAA, approximately 115.6 million Americans are expected to travel between Sunday, Dec. 21, and Wednesday, Jan. 1. This will include 104 motorists who will drive to their destination.
An estimated 4.8 million New England residents are expected to be among those traveling, which AAA said in a press release would also be a record for the region.
“Holiday cheer is at an all-time high this year, with unemployment at historically low levels, and noted improvements in both disposable income and household net worth,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast. “Travelers should be getting used to crowded highways and airports, as this marks the eighth straight year of new record-high travel volumes for the year-end holidays.”
The growth in travel would represent a 3.9% increase over 2018, or approximately 4.3 million more travelers than last year.
Air travel will see the largest growth in volume this year at 4.9% and the number of travelers using trains, buses or boats is expected to increase by 3% when compared to last year. The study was conducted through AAA in partnership INRIX, a location-based data and analytics firm based out of Washington.
The good news? Despite a considerable increase in travelers, the study found that “only marginal delays throughout the holiday week.” That doesn’t mean delays shouldn’t be expected in the nation’s biggest cities, however.
“Nationally, drivers could experience double the travel times on Thursday and Friday afternoon, although New York City and Washington, D.C. could see triple the delays,” AAA said.
AAA also reminds drivers that the holidays can be a stressful time and encourages those who will be traveling to maintain a cool head and focus on reaching their destination safely. AAA offers these tips to help prevent road rage:
•Do not offend: Never cause another driver to change their speed or direction. That means not forcing another driver to use their brakes, or turn the steering wheel in response to something you have done.
•Be tolerant and forgiving: The other driver may just be having a really bad day. Assume that it is not personal.
•Do not respond: Avoid eye contact, don’t make gestures, maintain space around your vehicle and contact 911 if needed.
