SOUTH KINGSTOWN – Town Manager Robert Zarnetske released his proposed municipal budget plan this week, which he characterizes as a “bare-bones spending plan.”
The town’s expenditures are anticipated to increase 1.11 percent, amounting to $320,552 over the previous year. The budget “assumes close to level revenues and close to level spending across the board,” but would still require a 0.98 percent increase to the real estate taxes.
This would equate to about 14 cents per-thousand dollars of assessed value, meaning the average homeowner could anticipate a $56 increase to their yearly tax bill. At the moment, due to quickly growing real estate values seen across Rhode Island, the average home in South Kingstown is valued at $400,000.
On Wednesday, the town council heard a proposed budget from all department heads, which by and large, only featured nominal increases to employee salaries or system costs.
One of the biggest changes in the budget, however, is the proposed continuation of a collaborative effort between the South Kingstown Police Department and four other communities in Washington County. The hope, according to Police Chief Joel Ewing-Chow, is to fund a crisis intervention team.
“We’re all going to share the cost to pay for this program, which basically, allows us to have a clinician come into our department and handle mental health issues with us, with the police,” Ewing-Chow said. “The point of that is to provide assistance to those who are in crisis, and hopefully provide assistance to them so there isn’t a need to call for the police, or call for the medics.”
The program, which is led by Providence Center and the Washington County Behavioral Health Planning Collaborative, provides a trained mental health counselor who can help de-escalate mental health crises.
Currently, the program is grant funded, but the department is unsure of whether those funds will be available in the future. In order to continue in this regional collaboration, the department is requesting $23,000.
Councilwoman Jess Rose expressed her excitement for this collaboration, which so far, according to Ewing-Chow, has been a huge benefit to the department.
“She’s in our department every week, helping us out, and going out and giving as much help as we can to our citizens,” he said. “It’s part of the goals and objectives, and we really want to continue with this program.”
Other major proposed changes include restructuring of departments.
One proposal includes reconstituting the division of Emergency Medical Services as a new Department of Community Health.
Currently, the police and emergency medical services department work hand-in-hand, but Ewing-Chow said regardless of whether the change is embraced, “we’re still going to be supplying as much assistance as we can to our citizens and our community.”
The new department structure, according to Zarnetske, is meant to shift focus away from just transportation and towards prevention. By utilizing a Community Paramedicine Program model and working with South County Health, the town hopes this will reduce 911 requests and appropriate transports, allow follow ups on high-risk patients without hospital readmission, and provide chronic disease management and injury prevention.
“It keeps patients healthy,” according to EMS Director Craig Stanley.
It might help them stay on their medication, or better manage chronic conditions that otherwise would bring them back to the emergency room.
In addition to preventing future hospital visits, this also allows the department to be “in service for calls that might be more lifethreatending.”
Town Council President Abel Collins agreed with Zarnetske’s assessment that calling patients before they need help may prevent calls to the department in the future.
“I think there’s that old saying, ‘An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,’ and it’s got to be a cliche for a reason,” Collins said.
Stanley believes these types of measures are exactly where the department should be heading.
Another major proposal change is that the town’s personnel function be assigned to a new Department of Human Resources and Training. The town manager’s proposed budget details “increasingly complex and important functions associated with recruitment, retention, labor contract negotiations, dispute resolution, arbitration, and litigation,” and lists other responsibilities such as training and professional development programs, and coordinating youth employment opportunities.
According to the proposed budget report, “the establishment of the department will require reassignment of the Director of Administrative Services and the Personnel Administrator,” which came as quite a shock for the current Director of Administrative Services Aimee Reiner.
“I’m quite taken aback, by hearing in a public meeting, to the council, that the position I currently hold will be eliminated,” Reiner said. “I do support the expansion and focus on personnel needs for the town’s municipal staff, but again, reading the town manager’s report and seeing ‘we recommend this change,’ was curious to me.”
“I am not part of that ‘we,’” she continued. “I’m shocked right now and disappointed.”
Zarnetske also expressed some confusion, and the chance that information may have been lost in translation. Both Zarnetske and Reiner agreed to discuss the matter further, outside of the public meeting, before reporting back to the town council.
“I’m at a loss to explain the disconnect in communication,” he said.
Zarnetske couldn’t answer Councilman Rory McEntee’s question of whether or not the council had the ability to reject the new department organization in a budget vote, but said they wouldn’t create a new division or department if it went against the wishes of the council.
“We’re not going to do something the council believes is unhelpful,” Zarnetske said.
On Thursday night, the town council heard from Human Service & Outside Agency funding requests.
The next budget meeting will take place next Wednesday, March 10,between the town council and the school committee. The two bodies will be discussing the school department’s proposed budget.
According to the town manager’s budget report, what’s currently being proposed “would provide the same level of property tax support to the schools as was provided last year.”
“Working with the school department since the school committee presented its initial revenue and expenditure estimate, we have identified adjustments that can be made to avoid painful cuts,” the report reads. “Additionally and importantly, we also anticipate that supplementary state formula and special COVID relief funding will be available to the schools during the upcoming year.”
