South County Health celebrates 100 years
SOUTH COUNTY – For more than a year, Betty Cotter has scoured achieves and spoken with dozens of people to help bring the history of South County Health to life.
The lifelong resident of Southern Rhode Island, former Independent Newspaper editor, local historian and college professor has provided a look at the hospital’s earliest days and acknowledged those who’ve worked to make the institution what it is today. Her labor of love has been shared with the entire community through a series of columns that have appeared in The Narragansett Times this year, celebrating strong leadership and the evolution of care over the past century.
The year-long celebration of South County Health culminated with a special “Centennial Birthday Celebration” on Tuesday night, held inside the main lobby now donned with a timeline curated by Cotter.
“It is truly amazing the history of this organization,” said South County Health President and CEO Aaron Robinson. “As we move forward in the next hundred years, South County Health is committed to partnering with our community, striving for excellence, innovation and the kind of quality care that has consistently ranked as number one in patient satisfaction.”
What began as a modest, small-staffed cottage hospital in 1919, thanks to the generous purchase of the Walter Watson House by Caroline Hazard, has now evolved into a major, full-service health system. In its first six years of service, South County Cottage Hospital treated more than 1,300 patients, according to Robinson. As of today, South County Health has served more than 3 million in the past decade alone.
Uncovering the history and evolution of the institution has been both fascinating and surprising for Cotter. Her research and findings have cracked myths about the origins of the hospital’s inception, as well as the assumptions that financial problems are a relatively new phenomena for the organization.
“Certainly the scale of financial problems are much greater today, but they had problems with the gap between what it was costing to take care of the patients and what the patients could afford to pay from the very beginning,” Cotter said. “That was only exacerbated by the great depression.”
Every time things got “dire,” the hospital was able to go to the community for support, and the community would always come through, according to Cotter.
One of the things that struck her most was learning that up until the 1950s when the hospital brought on its first male administrator, women were at the helm of the institution.
“Up until 1954, the superintendent of nurses ran the hospital,” Cotter explained. “She was the administrator on a day-to-day basis. She was doing the hiring, she was doing the ordering, she was supervising all of the employees. She was doing all the things an administrator would do.”
It was a powerful and difficult job, she explained, equivalent to the hospital president today.
Her presentation highlighted the achievements of many women throughout the hospital’s history, as well as the growth and success under the institution’s many presidents over the years, such as Donald L. Ford or Louis R. Giancola.
Cotter credits Ralph L. Misto Jr., who served as the hospital’s president from 1989 to 1996, for helping usher a period of supported growth and positive policy changes. In 1990, Misto had written about the “era of public accountability” that Cotter believes we’re living in now – “the competition of the future that will be quality driven.” The quality of services and patient outcomes, he’d written, would give the institution “the competitive edge it needs.”
“For someone to say that–change doesn’t happen until someone says something out loud,” Cotter said. “He really was the one who set that tone.”
Her presentation at Tuesday night’s centennial celebration not only covered the information and stories shared throughout her articles, but also information that was impossible to condense and include within her other publications, such as the growth and progress seen in other departments, such as the pharmacy, clinical lab, diagnostic imaging and the pediatric unit.
The advancements and growth the organization has seen in the past century have been remarkable, according to Vice President of Development Claudia Swain, who’s been pleased to learn so much from Cotter’s research over the past year.
“I think of what I’ve learned over the course of this year about this community,” Swain said, “and truly what I know is that we stand on the shoulders of so many great women and men that have made this hospital what it is.”
