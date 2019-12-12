Charlestown man issued two felony charges, injures driver
SOUTH KINGSTOWN–A Charlestown man was issued two felony charges on Saturday night after allegedly causing a head-on collision along Commodore Perry Highway.
David Anthony Kahn, 52, was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence, resulting in serious bodily injury, and an additional felony charge of driving to endanger, resulting in personal injury. Kahn was also issued a violation for refusing to submit to a chemical test.
Police responded to a report of a head-on collision along Commodore Perry Highway near Ministerial and Post Roads at 9:37 p.m., where they witnesses two heavily damaged and one minorly damaged vehicles in the southbound travel lanes.
Kahn’s vehicle sustained heavy front-end damage, causing an airbag to deploy in the front and side of the driver’s seat, according to South Kingstown Police Patrolwoman Rachel L. Soltysiak. His vehicle, when police arrived on the scene, was facing north in the right-hand southbound lane.
“According to witnesses on scene, Kahn was observed operating the wrong way on Route 1 when the crash occurred,” according to the official statement from the South Kingstown Police Department.
Another vehicle was found facing south in the right-hand sound bond lane approximately 10 feet away. The driver of the vehicle, a 16-year-old woman from Charlestown, was receiving assistance from another officer while “laying on her back in the grassy shoulder,” according to Soltysiak.
When she approached Kahn to ask him if he was alright, and his name, Kahn was unresponsive. Soltysiak noted that he was leaning against a passer-by who’d stopped to assist right after the accident occurred, “seemingly preventing Kahn from falling backward.”
Although the passer-by did not witness the accident, he was able to help Kahn out of his vehicle and provide Soltysiak with Kahn’s first name.
“I asked Kahn why he was not answering my questions and if he understood the questions,” Soltysiak wrote in her official arrest narrative. “Kahn looked up and mumbled something.”
At this time she also observed multiple signs of impairment, including severely bloodshot and watery eyes. When Kahn began answering her questions and questions from paramedics, she also detected a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his mouth.
Although Kahn said he was not injured, Soltysaik “determined that Kahn’s impairment level rendered him unable to refuse medical treatment.”’ Both Kahn and the unidentified teenage driver were transported to South County Hospital.
Even with assistance from paramedics, Kahn had a difficult time standing up and getting on the stretcher, according to Soltysiak, and was also unable to maintain eye contact, respond to questions properly, and seemed unaware of what was going on around him.
“Due to his level of impairment, he was unable to perform the standardized field sobriety tests,” she wrote.
At the hospital, Kahn was unresponsive when police asked if he’s like to make a phone call or if he’d submit to a chemical test. Despite numerous requests to submit, Soltysiak only received silence and informed Kahn that he’s also be issued a violation for refusing to submit.
He was released the following morning on $2,000 personal recognizance with a District Court date set for Dec. 19, and a felony court date set for March 2.
This motor vehicle crash is being investigated by the South Kingstown Police Motor Vehicle Crash Reconstruction Unit and Detectives.
The unit’s accident reconstruction report has yet to be completed.
