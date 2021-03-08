RHODE ISLAND – The Senate has confirmed now former Gov. Gina Raimondo to serve as the next U.S. Commerce Secretary.
The Tuesday vote, which passed with bipartisan support, came more than seven weeks after President Joe Biden first tapped Raimondo to serve in his cabinet. In the hours that followed her confirmation, Raimondo would officially resign her governorship and pave the way for Lt. Gov. Dan McKee to take the reins.
“Serving as governor these past six years has been the honor of my lifetime,” Raimondo wrote in her official letter of resignation to McKee. “Together, we jump-started our economy, lifted up small businesses, made record investments in education, led the fight against climate change, made long-overdue repairs to crumbling roads, bridges and schools, and provided skills and a pathway to a good job for thousands of Rhode Islanders.”
Her time in office has introduced her to faces from every corner of the Ocean State, and it’s the people of Rhode Island who inspire her and keep her going.
“Through the toughest of times, through the struggles and tragedies of the past year, the spirit and strength of who we are as Rhode Islanders has always shone through,” she wrote. “Our state is small but mighty. We have overcome many obstacles to get where we are today, but we never gave up.”
The day prior to her confirmation marked the one-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 case in Rhode Island. And while her confirmation may have sailed through the Senate with a 85-14 vote, things have been anything but smooth sailing in the Ocean State this past year. In that time, the state has identified more than 126,000 positive cases, and lost more than 2,500 Rhode Islanders to the virus.
Thankfully, since the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines went public, more than 78,000 Rhode Islanders have received both shots, according to the Rhode Island Department of Health. Nearly 200,000 others have received their first of two doses, and infarction rates finally appear to be low again, following spikes around the holiday season.
“I know the future is bright,” Raimondo wrote as her final parting words to McKee and Rhode Islanders.
Gov. McKee, who was sworn into office during a private ceremony at the Statehouse on Tuesday night, called this a proud moment for Rhode Island.
“It is an honor to have one of our own serving the country as a member of the Presidential Cabinet,” he shared in an official statement on Tuesday. “Our country will benefit from her leadership on important issues like a fair and accurate Census, promoting American businesses large and small and making sure American companies are able to compete fairly overseas.”
“I wish Gov. Raimondo the best of luck in her new position and thank her for her years of service to Rhode Island,” he added.
In addition to supporting American businesses here and abroad, as commerce secretary, Raimondo will also be in charge of gathering demographic and economic data that quantifies the well-being of the economy, and support technological, engineering and scientific research and development — among various other roles.
Although Raimondo is mostly known as the first woman to lead Rhode Island, she will be bringing years of experience to this position. The Smithfield native briefly left Rhode Island in the pursuit of higher education, but would return years later with multiple degrees in tow to help found the state’s first venture capital firm — Point Judith Capital. And before serving as governor, Raimondo spent four years serving as the state’s general treasurer.
Current Rhode Island General Treasurer Seth Magaziner was among the many officials to extend his words of congratulations this week. Together, the two have worked on a number of initiatives to help spur economic activity — including the launch of “new green infrastructure programs that have created thousands of jobs, and the statewide school construction program that is improving our school buildings.”
“I’ve seen Gina’s dedication and commitment to helping increase economic opportunity firsthand, and I know this commitment will continue through her tenure as U.S. Commerce Secretary,” Magaziner shared in a statement on Tuesday. “The nation is lucky to have her, and it is an honor for Rhode Islanders to have one of their own represented in President Biden’s cabinet.”
“I look forward to working with incoming Governor Dan McKee to continue these key initiatives, push our state towards a full recovery from COVID and serve the people of Rhode Island,” he added.
Though the challenges and issues Raimondo and McKee stand to inherit are very different from one another, both officials will be dealing with the fallout of this pandemic. As the new governor of Rhode Island, all eyes will be on McKee as he handles the current health and economic crisis.
“I am honored and humbled by the opportunity to serve the people of Rhode Island at this crucial time for our state,” McKee said in a statement immediately after taking his new oath of office. “I will work hard, day in and day out, on behalf of Rhode Islanders in all 39 cities and towns to ensure we come out of this pandemic stronger than we went in.”
His oath of office was administered by Rhode Island Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea, who used the McKee family Bible, and though a public swearing in ceremony will take place this weekend, a small number of attendees were allowed to attend on Tuesday.
Attendees included McKee’s wife Sarah, their two children and future daughter-in-law, as well as Senate President Dominick Ruggerio and House Majority Leader Christopher Blazejewski.
Earlier that day, before Raimondo had received official confirmation, McKee and his wife both received their first doses of the vaccine at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, stressing the importance of Rhode Islanders getting the vaccine as soon as it becomes available to them.
“Vaccines are how we get Rhode Island back to school, back to work and back to normal,” he said after revealing his first shot. “We must do everything we can to overcome vaccine hesitancy and build trust with Rhode Islanders of every background from every community.”
He also announced his administration’s plans to work with faith leaders, elected officials, business owners and community activists, to spread the word that these vaccines are safe and will save lives.
McKee has been standing in the wings poised to take over for quite some time now, and could have taken the reigns much sooner had it not been for delays in the Senate. The delay, at least in part, has been due to Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.
Cruz, who has vocalized his objections to Raimondo taking over the Department of Commerce on multiple occasions, believes the governor doesn’t take a strong enough stance against China telecom companies like Huawei.
On Tuesday, he was among the minority of senators who voted against confirmation.
“Gov. Raimondo’s nomination is part of a pattern,” Cruz told his colleagues on Tuesday, making a final plea before the confirmation vote. “So far, every action, every nomination that we’ve seen from the nascent Biden Administration, in so far as it concerns China, has lessened the scrutiny, has lessened the sanctions, has lessened the pressure on Communist China.”
“We are seeing a steady and systematic embrace of Communist China, and that is dangerous — that is dangerous for our nation,” he went on. “It’s foolhardy.”
The support for Raimondo is clearly bipartisan, according to Rhode Island Sen. Jack Reed, as evidenced by the final confirmation vote.
Rhode Island Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse also celebrated the confirmation vote on Tuesday, taking to Twitter to remark that this is the first time since the Truman Administration that a Rhode Islander has served in the cabinet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.