Lineup includes detailed look at Rhode Island’s bear population
NARRAGANSETT – With the new year comes a new roster of guest lecturers for the 2020 On Pettquamscutt Winter Speaker Series, an annual presenter program that focuses on the environment and history of the Narrow River watershed. This year’s lineup includes a detailed look at the Narrow River Preservation Association (NRPA), an examination of Rhode Island’s bear population, from colonial persecution to backyard pest, and finally, a look at the role Camp Varnum played in the defense of the Rhode Island coast during World War II. The series kicks off on Sunday, Jan. 26 at the Maury Loontjens Memorial Library and is free and open to the public.
The first presentation will focus on NRPA’s efforts to preserve and protect the Narrow River over the last 50 years, coinciding with the nonprofit organization’s 50-year anniversary. Featuring a panel of NRPA officials, the event will also take a look at the challenges facing the organization in the future.
“A panel of NRPA leaders share the organization’s most significant challenges and accomplishments over the past 50 years with a look toward the next 50 years of caring for the watershed loved by so many,” a press release announcing the return of the winter speaker series and detailing each presentation reads.
Founded in 1970, NRPA has a long history of hosting events, programs and other community outreach in an effort to preserve Narrow River and raise public awareness of the local water body. In addition to sponsoring science fairs and scholarships in the local schools, regular river clean ups, annual swimming and kayaking races, an osprey education program and community lectures, NRPA also fulfills its mission through its River Watch program, an initiative which sees trained volunteers regularly take samples from Narrow River in an effort to monitor the river’s quality. The program is a part of the University of Rhode Island’s Watershed Watch. For more information on the organization, such as water testing data over the past 25 years, visit narrowriver.org.
The second presentation in the lecture series is ripped straight from the headlines. On Sunday, Feb. 23, Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (RIDEM) Wildlife Specialist Mary Gannon will detail the history of bears in the state, from colonial persecution to their current status of backyard pests. In May, a large black bear was spotted in Narragansett multiple times in close proximity to civilians, once on Bridgetown Road on Memorial Day and shortly after near Camp Varnum. In the latter encounter, South Kingstown resident Brenda McCloskey reported she was gardening at her property on Old Boston Neck Road when the black bear approached. Unable to get safely inside the residence, McCloskey took shelter in her car, locking all the doors, only for the bear to come to right up to the vehicle. The resulting photos of the close encounter, taken by McCloskey, quickly went viral, and made headlines across the country.
“This bear is not looking for a ride,” the On Pettquamscutt Winter Speaker Series press release reads, right below McCloskey’s photo of the black bear. “In February, we call on RIDEM Wildlife Specialist Mary Gannon to tell us what this bear and other wild animals are looking for in our shared environment.”
The second presentation in the speaker series is sponsored by the Friends of Canonchet Farm.
On Sunday, March 29, the third and final presentation will see a recently retired military expert detail the history of Camp Varnum and its role in defending the Rhode Island coastline during World War II. Featuring civilian infrastructure, the military base was designed to appear non-threatening to potential enemy forces.
“It was disguised to look like a traditional New England fishing village, but Master Sergeant James Loffler, recently retired from the RI National Guard, will explain how Camp Varnum played an important role in the defense of the Rhode Island coast during World War II.”
Located at 100 Cormorant Road, just off Boston Neck Road, Camp Varnum is situated near the mouth of Narrow River. Sgt. Loffler’s presentation is sponsored by the South County Museum.
The speaker series is made possible due to the above sponsorships, as well as that of Maury Loontjens Memorial Library, where each presentation is held, and Trio Restaurant. After each event, the public is encouraged to attend Trio, 15 Kingstown Road, to continue the conversation. Each event runs from 1 to 3 p.m. Registration is encouraged as space is limited and can be completed at the library, 35 Kingstown Road, or online at narrowriver.org. For more information, please call (401) 783-5344 or email info@onpettquamscutt.org.
