NARRAGANSETT – What do area Revolutionary-era battery installations, concrete bunkers of WWII and a fort from the First World War have in common? All were used to protect the Narragansett coastline from potential enemy invaders throughout the area’s history. On Jan. 31, the On Pettaquamscutt Winter Speaker Series will return for its 10th anniversary with a virtual presentation of these military sites and others led by David Smith and based on a self-guided tour authored by Kathie Kelleher for the Narragansett Historical Society.
During the tour, which will take place over the video communication platform Zoom, Smith will present a PowerPoint, photos and maps, among other information, of the seven sites, which include: Fort Kearney, the Bonnet Battery, Camp Varnum, Fort Greene and Kinney Bungalow and a number of battery installations along and around Narragansett’s southern coast.
“There is much local knowledge and interest in the forts,” said Smith. “I love walking around the perimeter of Camp Varnum, but because they are coastal installations selected for their vantage points, each site has an interesting view of the coast.”
“I will talk about the weapons with a focus on the biggest gun installed before WWI and the 16-inch guns deployed during WWII,” he continued. “The artillery was frequently moved from one fort to another as strategies evolved.”
The remains of the Bonnet Battery, located off Col. John Gardiner Road, was captured from the British in 1778, according to a plaque at the site. Camp Varnum, off Old Boston Neck Road, was constructed in the 1940s to appear as an oceanside village, but actually housed a military base equipped with anti-motor torpedo boat guns, among other weaponry.
“The red, blue, yellow and gray “cottages” still hold concrete observation and fire control towers which transmitted aiming data to Fort Greene,” reads an excerpt from Kelleher’s original walking tour pamphlet. “Three-inch and six-inch rifles were installed in earth-covered concrete structures near the water’s edge. The visible mound within the fencing is a magazine. You can see poured-concrete circular blocks that held 37 mm and 90mm guns used for anti-motor torpedo boat operations. Camp Varnum is now used by the R.I. National Guard.”
Fort Kearney, located in Narragansett’s northern end off of Aquarium Road, was built at the onset of the 20th Century and was manned during WWI and reactivated in 1941 with updated weapons.
“The first battery, ‘Armistad,’ housed two three-inch barbette guns separated by a grassed over magazine,” reads Kelleher’s description. “The adjacent Cram battery housed two six-inch disappearing rifles. During WWII an anti-motor torpedo boat battery and two 37mm guns were on site.”
Kinney Bungalow, off Point Judith Road, was utilized by the Red Cross in WWI and the U.S. Army in WWII as a communications post for the nearby Fort Greene. Finally, two battery installations and an observation post can be found at Fisherman’s Memorial State Park and Camp Cronin.
“Kathie has been a champion for preserving these sites,” said Smith. “The presentation is based on the self-guided tour ‘Coastal Defenses in Narragansett’ that Kathie developed for the Gansett Days celebration. It is available from the Narragansett Historical Society (narragansetthistoricalsociety.com). We encourage participants to download the guide and follow along during the presentation.”
When asked how it felt to begin the On Pettaquamscutt Winter Speaker Series’ tenth season, Smith, who has helmed the free program since 2011 with his wife, Rosemary, said it was a pleasantry that required some creative thinking due to the pandemic. The annual trio of seminars are typically presented in-person at the Maury Loontjens Memorial Library and draw a large crowd, though that was not possible due to the pandemic.
“Rosemary and I were surprised when we had a second and then a third season,” he said. “So when the pandemic threatened the tenth, we were confident we could map around the restrictions. Of course, we have had wonderful expert support from Marilyn Sherman [Maury Loontjens Memorial Library Adult Programming Coordinator] at the library.”
On Feb. 28, On Pettaquamscutt will feature “Stories of the South County Fishermen” presented by South County Museum Assistant Director Heather Kisilywicz and the season will conclude on March 28 with a presentation of “The Ospreys of Narrow River” from Craig Wood of the Narrow River Preservation Association. The slate of presentations this year was made possible with support from the above organizations as well as Trio Restaurant.
Those hoping to virtually attend “Narragansett Historical Defenses” must register online now for free at onpettaquamscutt.org to receive a Zoom invitation. For more information, call 401-783-5344 or e-mail info@onpettaquamscutt.org.
