Peace Dale Elementary parking lot updates on schedule for summer
SOUTH KINGSTOWN – Members of the school building committee learned that the repaving and striping of the Wakefield Elementary School will not be happening this summer as planned.
Rather than being included with the district’s emergency request to reconfigure the Peace Dale Elementary School parking lot, a request born out of safety concerns for the students during drop-off and pick-up times, the Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) has suggested that it be included as part of the Stage II Necessity of School Construction application, according to RGB Associate Principal Tracey Donnelly.
Councilwoman Deb Kelso was shocked by the news since she had been of the understanding that two were packaged together to make the project attractive to the vendor.
“That was the premise – now they’re split,” Kelso said. “This is the first I’m hearing of this.”
Donnelly explained that this was done upon the suggestion of RIDE and was assured that Peace Dale will still proceed as scheduled, once approved. The request for emergency funding for the Peace Dale Elementary School parking lot was submitted a couple of weeks ago, according to Donnelly. They are currently waiting for a response, but all of the documents have been prepared and are ready to go out to bid.
The two parking lot projects will no longer be able to occur simultaneously, Town Manager Robert Robert Zarnetske noted, since the school building committee will not be submitting the Stage II application until next September, instead of this coming February.
The repaving and striping of the Wakefield Elementry School will happen at some later point in the future, Zarnetske said.
“If the bond passes,” Kelso noted, bringing up the fact that voters in South Kingstown have to approve all of the updates the district hopes to make.
On the topic of the Stage II application, the school building committee asked Jacy Northup to provide a formal statement from the school committee regarding the resolutions they’ve approved.
Last week, the school committee approved two resolutions, suspending renovation plans to the Columbia Street high school that were already underway, and to look into the feasibility of housing the new high school at Curtis Corner. School committee members also authorized Superintendent Linda Savastano to “enter into contracts up to $42,000 for the purpose of investigating the feasibility of renovating the existing Curtis Corner Middle School and building an addition to the building for the purposes of converting the building to a high school.”
This feasibility study will be ready the third week of January, though Director of Administrative Services Aimee Reiner and community member Dorald Beasley pointed out that this has been looked into in the past by RGB Architects.
“It was one of the worst examples of a professional document I’ve ever seen,” Beasley said during public comment on Wednesday morning.
No money had been allocated toward the feasibility study in the past, he said.
Another topic of discussion that morning was the possibility of holding school building committee meetings at night, rather than at 9 a.m. every other Wednesday. Northup had stated that the change would allow more community members to participate, though Kelso raised concerns about whether or not vendors from RGB Architects or the Peregrine Group would be able to attend, or if it would cost the district more money to have them come outside normal business hours.
Some suggestions had been to have every other meeting in the evening, or even moving to one evening meeting once a month, rather than meeting every two weeks.
“I do firmly feel, it isn’t a selfish reason why I think we should meet every other meeting in the evenings, [...] that if we want the support of the community on the bond, we have to make it available to be a part of it,” Northup said.
“And I don’t mean just the occasional flyer or a link to a website,” she added. “I mean we need to fill the room.”
