South Shore, Middlebridge Water customers will receive new meters at no charge
SOUTH KINGSTOWN -- The town will be commencing a mandatory water meter replacement program with Vanguard Utility Services Inc., which will be replacing existing water meters with new ones at no charge.
In order to receive a new water meter replacement, residents will have to contact Vanguard directly and set up an appointment. A Vanguard field technician will need to gain access to a basement or crawl space in order to replace an existing water meter, so an adult will need to be home.
In most cases, no plumbing work is involved. Within the official notification sent out last month, South Kingstown stressed that it’s the home owner’s responsibility to correct any plumbing deficiencies. The free replacement of the water meter will take approximately 20 minutes, during which residents will be without water.
In order to help aid the process and save time, the town and Vanguard Utility Service Inc. ask that residents clear any obstructions or materials in proximity to the water meter before a field technician arrives.
All Vanguard representatives will be properly identified with uniforms and a photo identification card issued by the South Kingstown Police Department displayed on their outer garment. For those who may still wish to verify a representative’s identity prior to allowing access, though, residents are invited to contact the Town of South Kingstown Water Division at 401-789-9331, ext. 2257.
Though the water meter replacement program is already underway, Representatives of Vanguard Utility Services, Inc. will be working from Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturdays as needed.
The Town of South Kingstown stresses the importance of residents participating in this program. The new meters will improve the efficiency of the meter reading process.
Not complying with the mandatory program may result in a disruption of services and/or fees.
To set up and schedule an appointment, the town asks that residents please contact Vanguard Utility Service Inc. at (401) 214-5725.
