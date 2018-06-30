PAWTUCKET - For Marcus Walden, a season that started out with so much promise has become as hard as mahogany.
Walden hasn’t pitched in a competitive setting since May 30. Between the Boston Red Sox and Pawtucket Red Sox, he’s worked 28.2 innings and appeared in 14 games. He’s currently on Pawtucket’s disabled list with right forearm inflammation. Timeline-wise, it sounds like the right-hander will remain sidelined through the minor-league all-star break (July 9 to 11).
“I’ve been pitching through some elbow pain, I guess you could say,” Walden said prior to Pawtucket’s 8-1 win over Syracuse on Sunday. “The last day I pitched, my forearm got a little tight. I really didn’t like where I was going. I decided to let the trainers know and I’ve kind of been taking a rest since.”
Walden played catch with PawSox trainer Eric Velazquez from roughly 60 feet on Sunday morning. It was an encouraging step for someone who was a surprise addition to Boston’s Opening Day roster after reporting to spring training as a non-roster invitee. The Red Sox view Walden as a long-relief option and felt the best way to keep him stretched out was to have him start games for the PawSox and pitch in the neighborhood of three to four innings per outing.
For a pitcher who’s used to taking the mound on a regular basis – last year’s Pawtucket Pitcher of the Year appeared in 29 games and made 17 starts – Walden has been forced to contend with periods of inactivity this season. In April, he went eight days between appearances. When the calendar flipped to May, Walden joined the PawSox rotation and was locked into a guaranteed role, placing even greater emphasis on his side work to ensure he remained ready at a moment’s notice.
“I like throwing often and that’s something I told [Boston pitching coach Dana LeVangie] going into spring training. I like being in the bullpen and throwing multiple days in a row,” Walden said. “Now it’s about going out there and competing and having the same trust of my stuff in a game as I do in the bullpen.”
All told, Walden started five games for Pawtucket in May before landing on the disabled list. In those starts, he never went beyond 3.1 innings, with 62 pitches on May 20 representing the high-water mark. The appearance on May 30 saw Walden last just two innings and 48 pitches.
“It’s frustrating knowing that if I get through an outing healthy, I’ve got a very good chance to go back to the big leagues. But pitching at 70 or 80 percent regardless of the level is not going to work,” Walden said. “That’s why we’re taking this month off now and getting healthy for August and September. Hopefully October, too.”
Walden certainly did his best to put a smile on the face of 9-year-old Braylon O’Neil of the Warwick Continental Little League. O’Neil flies around the diamond with the assistance of robotic legs and delivered a strike when it came time for him to deliver a ceremonial first pitch. Afterwards, Walden presented the youngster with one of his gloves.
“It’s a young kid who loves to play the game,” Walden said. “What’s the point of having stuff if you can’t share it with someone like that?”
***
The Pawtucket Red Sox will be well represented at next month’s Triple-A All-Star game in Columbus.
The International League announced its 2018 midseason contingent on Wednesday morning and three PawSox players were named: starting pitcher Jalen Beeks, relief pitcher Ryan Brasier, and outfielder Rusney Castillo. It’s the second straight year the PawSox will send three players to the midseason gathering of Class AAA stars. Castillo along with pitcher Edgar Olmos and outfielder Bryce Brentz attended the 2017 Triple-A All-Star Game.
Castillo, Brasier and Beeks were among the I.L. players to be elected. The 2018 International League All-Star team is made up of 13 elected players who have received the most votes from ballots submitted by league managers & coaches (1/3), media representatives (1/3), and online fan voting (1/3). The elected players are joined by 20 additional All-Stars selected by the I.L. office. Each of the I.L.’s 14 clubs will be represented for the July 11 contest against the best the Pacific Coast League.
Castillo is currently second in the International League in batting with a .315 average in 71 games (66 in the outfield) for the PawSox this season. He leads the league with 92 hits (10 more than the next two players with 82) and is second in at-bats (292).
Castillo is the team leader in batting, games, at-bats, runs (38), doubles (19), and is tied in stolen bases (seven).
Beeks is 5-4 with a 2.40 ERA in 13 starts for the PawSox this season and he leads the International League with 101 strikeouts (in 75 innings).
Beeks, who is third in the league in ERA, has the lowest batting average against among IL qualifying pitchers (.201) and has the lowest WHIP (1.00). He also has the highest SO/9 IP ratio among starters (12.12) and has allowed the 2nd fewest baserunners/9 IP ratio (9.24).
Brasier is 11-for-12 in save opportunities for the PawSox this season and has posted a 1.50 ERA in 29 relief appearances (which is the 2nd best ERA among qualifying IL relievers). His 11 saves are 2nd most in the league, his 27 games finished are also 2nd most, and he is 2nd in the IL in both fewest baserunners/9 IP ratio (8.50) and lowest BB/9 IP ratio (1.50).
Brasier has walked just 6 batters (along with 2 intentional walks) all season compared to 38 strikeouts in his 36 innings. He has not allowed an earned run in his last 17 outings (17.2 IP) and has allowed just 1 unearned run in that span (since May 14).
