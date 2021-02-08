WAKEFIELD – When the Contemporary Theater Company made the tough decision to push pause on its annual, wildly popular karaoke-style singing competition, Executive Director Chris Simpson thought they’d be back in a few weeks.
Last week, nearly a year after deciding to close their doors in the best interest of community health, the competition was able to resume – at least virtually.
“The seats are not only empty, they’re literally stacked in a corner,” Simpson told viewers at home in a pre-recorded message, edited together alongside clips of each contestant still in the competition.
Wakefield Idol, now in its second half of season seven, welcomes local community members from all walks of life to come sing their hearts out for the chance of cash prizes and a local claim to fame that comes with serious bragging rights.
Ordinarily, the competition runs 12 weeks and features 64 singers all vying for the title of Wakefield Idol during that time – but of course, the pandemic had other plans. When the Contemporary Theater Company was forced to pause last year on March 12, there were only seven singers and three nights left in the competition.
The same seven singers are still left standing, but this time around, the competition will be stretched out for another five weeks. Last week saw the return of season seven favorites, who came into the theater to pre-record their performances and also provided everyone with an update of what they’ve up to over the last year.
The first week back, which aired last Thursday, competitors returned to the stage with one of their strongest performances from part one of the competition.
Now a junior at South Kingstown High School, Lily Schofield returned to the stage with Ed Sheeran’s “Make It Rain.”
“Over the past year, I’ve been spending a lot more time with my family, cooking my own food, learning to make new things and bake,” she told viewers.
For the most part, she’s spent most of her time going to work or going to school, but she’s learned to embrace mask wearing in the meantime, since it helps hide her facial expressions.
South Kingstown High School’s Ethan Utterback, who had also been a sophomore when season seven kicked off, returned his unforgettable, preliminary performance of “Love On Top” by Beyonce. Now over a year ago, Utterback had the audience jumping out of their seats and cheering before he’d even finished singing.
Judges Katrina Van Pelt and Kevin Broccoli, who are promised to make a return during this virtual run of the competition, praised Utterback for taking on an incredibly difficult number – and then nailing it.
“Eighty percent of Beyonce is just believing you’re Beyonce — and you’re Beyonce,” Broccoli had shouted last year, before being drowned out by another round of wild applause from the crowd.
Over the past year, Utterback told viewers he’s been focusing much of his efforts on getting ready for college.
Wakefield Idol 2018 Top Four finalist Natalie Portillo is also one of season seven’s top seven contestants, and chose to come back with Adele’s “Turning Tables.” Before belting out her number, Portillo expressed her thanks for being able to return to the competition, even if it was just virtually.
Like many people, she said, Thursday nights at the Contemporary Theater Company had been one of her favorite nights of the week.
Theo Belgrave, a first-time contestant who made a name for himself last year performing Frank Sinatra’s biggest hits, remained true to character with “New York.”
“A lot of you might be wondering what I’ve been doing since quarantine started, and it’s been a whole lot of nothing,” Belgrave joked with views. “Just a whole lot of sitting down and watching things, and playing video games. That’s about it.”
Brady Lyons, who recorded herself singing “Love On The Brain” by Rihanna because of her boarding school’s strict quarantining restrictions, said she’s spent a lot of time working on music and spending time with family.
Crowd favorites like Lyons and Sam Carnavella both took home the highest scores of the night, early on in the competition, and continued to advance. While there were plenty of hits for both of them to choose from, Carnavella returned with Elton John’s “Something About The Way You Look Tonight.”
Another favorite competitor of audience members and judges alike has been Brittany Thompson, who has been able to win the highest score multiple times so far this season. The last night the competition had been held in person, her performance of “A Million Dreams” from “The Greatest Showman” earned her the top billing for a third time.
The performance came complete with a red blazer and black top hat, which did not go not go unnoticed or unappreciated by judges.
She returned last week one with one of her other top scoring numbers, singing “She Used To Be Mine,” by Sara Bareilles.
Those who still had tickets from last year have been granted access to all remaining virtual shows, but for those who are late to the competition, tickets are still available through the theaters website; https://www.contemporarytheatercompany.com/.
Wakefield Idol streaming begins every Thursday evening. Views can steam as soon as the link goes live, but they also have a few days to decide before voting for their favorite contestants.
