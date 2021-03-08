PROVIDENCE – Legislation introduced by District 35 (East Greenwich, North Kingstown, South Kingstown, Narragansett) Senator Bridget Valverde that would expand abortion and medical care access for low-income individuals recently hit a roadblock imposed by Rhode Island Senate Democrats. The bill, despite its medical nature and Valverde’s objection, is now assigned to the Senate Judiciary Committee, where it has little hope to pass, rather than the Senate’s Committee on health and human services.
“This bill should be heard in the Health & Human Services Committee, where it belongs and where I asked it be referred even before I formally introduced the bill,” said Valverde. “After all, this is a bill that only addresses coverage for a health care service. The Health & Human Services Committee, of which I am the Vice Chair, routinely deals with health coverage legislation. Instead, it was sent to the Judiciary Committee, which deals with criminal codes. It does not make sense. That’s why I objected.”
The bill (S0267), which acknowledges the RI General Assembly’s passage of the Reproductive Privacy Act in 2019, would provide Medicaid and medical assistance coverage for pregnant persons whose family income levels are between 185 percent and 250 percent of the federal poverty level. Through passage of the legislation, a program would be established to cover prenatal, delivery and postpartum care, along with also covering costs of maternity care for any person who lacks health insurance coverage for such and who is not eligible to receive the coverage under the Social Security Act. The program would provide the following services to eligible individuals: ante-partum and postpartum care, delivery, cesarean section, newborn hospital care, patient transportation between hospitals when authorized, prescription medications and laboratory tests, among others.
Finally, the bill would also entitle qualifying individuals to services for any permitted termination of pregnancy.
“We have discrimination in health coverage written into our state law and that needs to change,” said Valverde. “People covered by state employee health plans or Medicaid are explicitly excluded from coverage for abortion care. This is the harmful legacy of decades of anti-choice politicians doing whatever they can to keep low-income people, disabled people, immigrants and current and former foster youth from accessing their right to abortion care.”
“These policies push women–disproportionately low-income women of color–and their families into or further into poverty,” the District 35 Senator continued. “Everyone should have access to the full range of reproductive health care, regardless of how much money they make or who their employer is. In a time when equitable access to health care is top of mind for a lot of people, there seems to be a real disconnect between those that talk about fixing the problems and those that are actually taking steps to fix them. I’m not interested in paying lip service to closing the gaps in health coverage. I’m interested in passing laws to close them.”
In a state senate session last week, Valverde, citing Senate rules, took to the podium to object to the legislation being assigned to the Senate Judiciary Committee, which has an anti-choice history, and instead asked that the bill be considered by the senate’s health and human services committee, where it would have had a much easier path to a full Senate floor vote.
When some Senate Democrats argued that Valverde’s objection should be put to a vote without debate, District 5 (Providence) Democratic Senator Samuel Bell, again citing Senate rules, said there should be discussion around the motion.
“This is a simple objection,” said Senate President Dominick Ruggerio, a Democrat. “This is not open for discussion.”
“But it is a debatable motion,” Bell replied. “The motion to refer to committee is debatable as to the propriety of the reference. We can’t debate the bill, but we can debate whether it should be referred to committee.”
Senator Lombardi, a Democrat representing Cranston in District 26, called for a vote.
“But there should be debate on this vote,” Valverde said.
“It is under Mason’s Rules a debatable motion,” Bell added. “If we want to start reinventing what is debatable or not, as we have done before here, that is a problematic…”
Bell was then cut off by Ruggerio. Valverde asked for votes in favor of her objection before exiting the podium.
Ultimately, the motion to move the bill dealing with medical care and abortion equity was rejected in a 15-22 vote, with many Senate Democrats joining Republicans voting against its transfer, including Stephen Archambault (D-Dist. 22, Smithfield, North Providence and Johnston), John Burke (D-Dist. 9, West Warwick), Louis DiPalma (D-Dist. 12, Little Compton, Middletown, Tiverton and Newport) and others. Joining Valverde in approval were Washington County Senators Alana DiMario (D-Dist. 36, Narragansett, North Kingstown) and Susan Sosnowski (D-Dist. 37, New Shoreham, South Kingstown). Ruggerio opposed the motion.
“I was disappointed that my objection failed when forced to a vote,” said Valverde. “The reasoning behind my objection was sound. I was additionally disappointed that debate on the subject was unfairly squashed. I believe in the democratic process and it was certainly lacking in the Senate that night.”
