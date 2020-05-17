KINGSTON – The University of Rhode Island will be live streaming a virtual commencement address to graduates later today.
Although the Class of 2020 will not be able to gather on the quadrangle, graduates and their families can tune in from home on Sunday, May 17 at 12:30 p.m.
The virtual commencement ceremony will include remarks from President David M. Dooley, Gov. Gina Raimondo and degree conferring college deans.
The special ceremony will also include inspiring words of encouragement from the Class of 1970.
