KINGSTON – At the Care New England Field Hospital in Cranston, healthcare professionals are putting themselves on the frontlines of the pandemic in order to deliver lifesaving care.
Several of these brave individuals are coming from the University of Rhode Island’s College of Pharmacy. All of them, both professors and students alike, have voluntarily stepped up to the plate.
“Seeing these people step up — not just pharmacy but nursing, physicians, everybody — everybody is rowing this boat in the right direction,” said URI Clinical Assistant Professor Dr. Todd Brothers. “We all work as a cohesive group and decide how to get things done promptly. It’s invigorating to be part of this.”
Brothers, who is coordinating pharmacy efforts at the field hospital, brings nearly two decades of professional experience — and for 16 of those years, he served as a critical care pharmacist at Kent Hospital. When Care New England needed someone to build a pharmacy at the field hospital to treat patients with COVID-19, the director turned to Brothers.
Brothers began setting up the pharmacy in March, before the curve of infections had flattened. And for a while, while Rhode Island enjoyed low infection rates, there didn’t seem to be a need for a field hospital.
Just before Thanksgiving, however, it became clear that infections were rising and the hospital would be necessary again. The field hospital officially opened its doors at the end of November.
When Brothers resumed the task of coordinating the field hospital’s pharmacy, the first major challenge before him was building a team to staff it — not an easy task considering the workload all health professionals are facing.
He turned to the College of Pharmacy’s Director of Experiential Education, Brett Feret, for help.
“I reached out to Brett and told him, ‘I need you to bang on the drum, because I don’t think many people in the medical field aren’t already working,’” Brothers said. “‘If students want to be involved, if faculty members want to be involved, I’d appreciate it if they could help.’”
“We put out an APB to the state, and I had pharmacists step up from almost every hospital, as well as URI faculty members,” he added. “URI students volunteered to serve as pharmacy techs. All these leaders stepped up and were willing, asking what we need.”
URI Pharmacy professors Margeret Charpentier, Britny Rogala, Kristina Ward, Michael Simeone and Jane Pawasauskus joined pharmacy students Joe Honig, Hannah Feratta and Morgan Chatterly, along with several URI graduates, in answering the call to serve.
Faculty members are serving as full-service pharmacists, while students serve as pharmacy techs. They help fill orders and deliver medications to the “hot zones” in the massive field hospital Brothers describes as similar to big box superstore stripped of its aisles and merchandise. It is a large, empty space in which he was asked to build a pharmacy from scratch.
“The footprint of the building is football fields wide. I’m getting my steps in, I’ll tell you that,” Brothers said. “It is a fully outfitted building, with a ventilation system and supplemental oxygen throughout the facility.”
The field hospital is designed to handle about 350 patients, though that still might not be enough since infections in Rhode Island are spiking ahead of an anticipated vaccine sometime in 2021. At the moment, COVID-19-positive patients are admitted to one of three pods in the field hospital, each capable of servicing roughly 100 patients.
The single pharmacy serves all three pods.
Part of one pod is reserved for nursing home residents who have tested positive for the virus and are experiencing mild to moderate symptoms. As many as 24 residents a day are transported to the facility to receive injections of monoclonal antibodies, which are proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight harmful pathogens. The patients are observed in the field hospital for two hours to ensure they do not suffer serious side effects, before being transported back to their residences.
“We describe Pod B as an outpatient infusion unit because that’s pretty much how we’re running it,” Brothers said. “We’re essentially trying to run two pharmacies at once — a hospital setting and an outpatient facility. But each infusion is literally saving a life, so it’s up to us to determine the logistics and get it done.”
Despite several logistical problems, which can be expected when building a pharmacy from the ground-up, Brothers and his team were ready, thanks largely to the pharmacy professionals of all backgrounds who have stepped up to help, from students just entering their pharmaceutical rotations to pharmacists who have been working for 30-plus years.
“I’m pulling from all these professionals and their experience, and we’re making it happen in a safe way,” Brothers said. “It’s helping me get through the lack of sleep, and the stress and the responsibility to have these brave pharmacy leaders to support the effort. It’s just awesome. We all realize the community is relying on us. We can’t fail. It’s that simple.”
Even the students, who one might expect would feel overwhelmed working in the field for the first time under such circumstances, hit the ground running, ready to jump into the fray.
“I expected them to come in being concerned about being exposed or to be overwhelmed by the work, but they literally rolled up their sleeves and asked ‘What do you need me to do? I’m ready,’” Brothers said. “Eager is the right word. Eager to learn. Eager to see leadership in action. Eager to help out.”
“It’s one thing to hear how to be a pharmacist, and learning all the drug information in the classroom. But to see the communication, the leadership, the way things actually work is an invaluable tool for them and their professional development,” he added.
Brothers’ primary role has been to get the field hospital off the ground, train the professional and support staff and oversee the operations, in addition to working shifts in the pharmacy himself. He huddles each morning with department heads from the field hospital, Department of Health officials, the National Guard and the governor’s office to get the rundown for the day, and discuss any issues that have cropped up and find prompt solutions for them.
“I’m the lead on this, but this is about all the people who are stepping up and helping,” Brothers said. “I had this opportunity because of circumstances and people I knew working at Kent. But I know if it wasn’t me, any other faculty member in the same position would have stepped up and done the same thing. We’re not any saviors. We’re not heroes. This is just what we do. Is this a whole other level of what we do? Yes. But this is what our training has prepared us to do.”
In addition to helping staff at the frontlines of the field hospital, the university has also played a significant role in training pharmacists and technicians to deliver the COVID-19 vaccine.
Director of the College’s Office of Continuing Professional Development for the Health Professions, Mary-Jane Kanaczet, recently received a license from the American Pharmacists Association to provide such training. She has since taught 33 pharmacy techs and 29 pharmacists, including Paul Larrat, dean of the College of Pharmacy.
“There were primarily pharmacy technicians in the training, but we also had a handful of pharmacists trained,” Larrat said. “This is in addition to the hundreds of students who we’ve trained in recent years to administer vaccines. They get certified early on — in their second professional year — and they’re able to begin administering vaccines in pharmacies, under the supervision of a pharmacist.”
The students and staff who have stepped up to work in field hospitals, and those who are instructing others on how to administer that vaccine are not the only ones making headlines, though. Nursing Professor Mary Sullivan, who has a history of impressive research projects under her belt, will help to advise the U.S. Congress on the importance of nursing research. And of course, funding that research.
Recently, Sullivan was appointed as an ambassador to the Friends of the National Institute of Nursing Research — an independent, non-profit organization founded in 1993 with the goal of supporting nursing research — something that has a significant impact on the entire health care community.
College of Nursing Dean Barbara Wolfe said she couldn’t think of a more worthy person to take on this important role.
“She will be in ongoing contact with Congressional members and staff,” according to Wolfe. “And she will serve as a resource in supporting the institute’s mission at regional nursing research conferences and with local policy makers and media to enhance their understanding of the impact of nursing science.”
