KINGSTON – Cyril Langevine didn’t affect the outcome of the URI-PC game in his freshmen and sophomore seasons. An 18-point, 12-rebound performance as a junior wasn’t enough to get the Rams over the hump last season either.
As a senior, Langevine finally left his mark on the long-running rivalry. His double-double of 17 points and 16 rebounds means he will leave Kingston with a 2-2 record against the Friars.
“My warrior at the end, Cyril Langevine, with another double-double,” URI head coach David Cox said. “He’s just a grown man.”
“First off, you have Hassan [Martin] and Kuran [Iverson] in front of you, then the next year you get hurt,” Langevine recalled of his personal history in the rivalry. “Then you lose. It’s a whole process. You just have to trust yourself. Anything is possible if you put your mind to it. That’s what I did.”
The duo of Martin and Iverson ate up most of the frontcourt minutes in 2017, leaving Langevine at the backend of the rotation. An injury in 2018 limited him to eight minutes in the annual tilt against the Friars.
In the two seasons he’s actually gotten a chance to go at it with PC, Langevine has been a monster. He scored 18 of URI’s 50 points in last year’s loss at PC.
“Put me out against anyone, and I’m going to do what I got to do,” he said. “You’re going to get the same result.
“I put my basketball career in [David Cox’s] hands and he pushed me in the right direction. I’m going to keep going.”
Long makes memorable debut
Mekhi Long had his finest performance to date as a Ram on Friday, and made his postgame press conference debut as a result. Long, a soft-spoken, braces-wearing freshman from Bryans Road, Maryland, looked as calm at the lectern as he did on the court.
“[This game] was really challenging,” he said. “It lived up to the hype that Cyril and all the seniors [put on it].”
“The young guy here, Mekhi Long, it was kind of a coming-out party for him,” Cox said. “I called him a jack-of-all-trades, a swiss army knife, when I recruited him. I know he does so many things. Tonight, he showed that. He was great on defense, he rebounded and he provided a tremendous amount of energy.”
The Friars ran baffling offensive sets that featured copious amounts of lazy passes at the top of key. Long quickly picked up on this, collecting a career-high four steals and scoring points on the fastbreak. The Friars were so lackadaisical with the ball that they inadvertently placed the ball on the ground at the top of the key at one point.
Where PC lacked poise, the Rams were cool, calm and collected. Coach Cox was especially impressed by the play of the two freshmen, Long and Jacob Toppin.
“Both Mekhi and Jacob not only played extremely well, but with poise. I don’t know where they got that from. I can’t take credit for it. They just arrived here. That’s in them.
“[Long is] quiet but he’s a super-tough competitor. I knew if I got him out there and he got comfortable in those situations, he would do what he does. He’s a very good defender and he takes his matchups personally.”
Rivalry
Ed Cooley insists it’s just another game. The words of the URI coaches and players show that they do not agree with that assessment.
“I didn’t want to lose to PC again,” Fatts Russell said. “I’m sick of losing to them.”
Russell also took a shot at PC as the press conference ended, asking the throngs of media members if they think the game is a rivalry.
Cooley himself ventured into some interesting territory in his press conference. He spoke at length about how badly this URI team needs its fan to continue to support them, and as he walked out of the Ryan Center media room, he turned and said ‘I hope you media people are here for the next [URI] game.’
Road ahead
The Rams have played the 54th most difficult non-conference schedule so far this season, according to kenpom.com. There are three games remaining before Atlantic 10 play begins, with a home game against Western Kentucky on December 21 next up.
“I threw these guys into the fire this season with this schedule,” Cox said. “One, to get us battle-tested. But also to see if we could come through in a couple of these games. We’ve come through at home so far and we have another big test next week.
“We’ve got a long, long season ahead of us. Long, grueling schedule, particularly in conference play.”
