KINGSTON — The University of Rhode Island welcomed back some of its best and brightest alumni on Wednesday, now working across a broad spectrum of roles in the healthcare field, to share stories from the frontlines of the pandemic.
The Academic Health Collaborative, which encompasses the colleges of nursing, pharmacy and health sciences, brings together students from a multitude of disciplines to help better improve patient treatments and the field of healthcare, overall.
Although nurses and doctors are quickly recognized as frontline heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic, collaborative care efforts from neighborhood pharmacists, department of health officials and psychologists have been invaluable. This year, unprecedented times and circumstances have pushed healthcare professionals to work together more now than ever.
“This whole pandemic has really turned healthcare upside down,” said Kent Hospital Registered Nurse James Lemieux, ’18, one of five panelists to share his experiences on the frontlines of COVID-19. “Things that we do one day are totally different the next day, and you never know what to expect.”
Although most people view this virus as primarily a respiratory condition, by the time patients reach Lemieux in the intensive care unit, not everyone is presenting the same issues. That means not all patient care plans are the same, he said, and multiple specialists from various backgrounds lend their expertise.
“Everybody’s involved,” Lemieux said. “It’s very intricate, because you have one patient suffering from COVID in one room, and in the next room you have another patient who’s suffering from COVID, but their plan of care is totally different.”
“It’s a mess, quite frankly, but the fact that you have everybody working together, it does make things happen in a smoother way,” he added.
Registered Dietitian Leah Hurley, ’18, who recently took up a position at Beth Israel, said the collaborative experiences she was exposed to during her time at the university were hugely important to serving on the frontlines.
“In these more critically ill patients, the dietitians played a huge role in making sure that people are being adequately fed so they can recover and live fulfilled lives,” Hurley said.
Food is incredibly important to recovery, Hurley said, and while nutrition may be often overlooked, the time she’s spent working collaboratively alongside her fellow healthcare colleagues has been an overwhelmingly positive experience.
Teams of specialists are constantly working together to provide the best course of treatment for patients in hospital settings, but many who contract the virus won’t end up in intensive care units or breathing through ventilators.
Collaborations are still happening on every level, however, and are especially important when it comes to informing and educating members of the public.
Asthenis Pharmacy Founder Eugenio Fernandez, ’13, since opening his doors two years ago, has always placed his primary focus on the patient. Since the pandemic, he has been working to provide free public health guidance and education to his fellow community members. Located on Cranston Street in Providence, in the same neighborhood he grew up in, Fernandez’s pharmacy services one of the neighborhoods hit hardest by the pandemic in Rhode Island.
“There’s certain demographics that are disproportionately affected, and they tend to correlate with your income status and other social determinants of health,” Fernandez said.
In an effort to not overwhelm the hospitals, one of his initial goals was to convince those who were not seriously ill to stay at home.
Something he hadn’t predicted early on, however, was the anxiety that many of his fellow community members began to feel. Fernandez is widely and readily accessible to his patients, and he was able to answer countless calls, answer questions about how to prevent the spread and help to put some minds at better ease.
“When they were anxious, they just wanted to speak to somebody,” he said. “What I didn’t anticipate was becoming the neighborhood psychologist — getting calls from everybody left and right. They just wanted someone to hear them out.”
And while he’s not a psychologist, psychology is one of Fernandez’s three undergraduate degrees from the university. He was able to listen to his patients’ concerns and worries, and understand the loneliness that many of his patients are feeling.
Clinical Psychologist Trudy-Anne Gayle, ’11, has become very well acquainted with the anxiety, depression, loneliness and overall decline in mental health that’s accompanied this pandemic — especially among nursing home populations. The New York City-based psychologist serves sub-acute and long-term nursing facilities, as well as her private practice, and has found her clinical experience to be relevant to both.
“I didn’t think it would be so relevant to a nursing home, but as the days went on and I’d go into work, I’d realize how much I was needed as the patients went into isolation,” Gayle said. “A population that’s used to having regular visits, clean laundry and maybe food brought to them, and just general support, that stopped.”
Rather than visiting once a week, Gayle began to see her patients twice a week to help provide some of the support they were missing from their families. Isolation quickly set in when family visits were suspended and they could no longer congregate for activities.
Watching the new breed of anxiety, she said, and depression set in within two or three months of not seeing their family members. It also became depressing for her patients to hear about other residents passing away, without ever getting to say goodbye.
Both Gayle and Lemieux both touched upon the toll that this pandemic has taken upon the mental health of healthcare providers, and how many have struggled with what they’ve witnessed and experienced over these past six months.
Her primary concern, however, still revolves around the obstacles that ethnically diverse and low socioeconomic communities face towards receiving equitable healthcare.
Closing these gaps is among the chief primary goals at the Rhode Island Department of Health, according to the panel's most recent graduate, Shannon O’Rourke.
When O’Rourke started as an intern at the department of health last semester, she’d been working to better address oral health. Come March, however, it was all hands on deck to combat the growing spread of COVID-19.
“I jumped in and helped out with whatever I could,” O’Rourke said. “When the pandemic first started, there was no formal reporting process at the Department of Health. We didn’t even have a database system set up. Everything was on paper.”
“Since then, we’ve become very sophisticated,” she continued. “I’d say we’re one of the best tracking mechanisms within the US, honestly. We’ve been able to grow a lot.”
Her internship helped lead to a full-time job, and when she first started in June, O’Rourke was a general community case investigator. Since then, she’s begun working on the employer team, which handles outreach to businesses whose employees have tested positive.
“We’ve made a lot of progress since March, and there’s still a long way to go,” O’Rourke said.
This socially distant panel discussion was the first in a three-part series at URI, which will be examining the COVID-19 experience. Next week’s panelists, on Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 6 p.m., will be discussing how the pandemic has affected older adults. This series is live streamed and open to the public.
