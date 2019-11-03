Students told to ‘exercise additional awareness when showering’
KINGSTON – The University of Rhode Island Police Department is currently looking into several cases of video voyeurism that took place in freshman residence halls earlier this week.
According to a notice sent out to residents on behalf of the URI Police Department and the Department of Housing and Residential Life, police have “been made aware of up to four incidents of video voyeurism in two residence halls on campus, Weldin and Butterfield.”
Police assured students that they are “actively investigating the incidents, which occurred late Sunday and Monday evenings.”
Based upon the descriptions provided by witnesses, police are currently looking for a stocky male between 5’8” and 5’10”, with dark curly hair that is short on the sides.
“The University is supporting the students who reported these incidents, and the safety of our community is our top priority,” the statement, sent out on Tuesday, read. “Housing and Residential Life staff will be conducting additional evening rounds in buildings with community restrooms and URI police will increase patrols of the residence halls.”
The notice also asked students to “exercise additional awareness when showering and report any suspicious behavior to URI police or HRL staff.”
Anyone with information that may help URI police identify the responsible party or parties is asked to contact URI PD at 401-874-4910.
In Rhode Island, video voyeurism is a criminal offense punishable by up to three years in jail and fine of $5,000.
