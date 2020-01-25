KINGSTON – The URI football team had high aspirations heading into the 2019 season. They fell well short of their goals – winning only two games – and, as a result, there’s been a considerable shakeup of the team’s coaching staff.
Head coach Jim Fleming will return, but he’ll operate on the sidelines with new coordinators on both sides of the ball. Offensive coordinator Will Fleming, Jim’s son, was not retained this offseason, and defensive coordinator Pete Rekstis is also gone.
The first of the two new assistants was announced on Wednesday afternoon by the school. Pat Murphy will join the Rams as their new offensive coordinator for the 2020 season. He’s spent the last two seasons serving in that same role at Holy Cross.
“I am thrilled to welcome Pat, his wife Lisa and their children to the URI family,” Fleming said. “He has presented highly productive offenses at every stop during the course of his career. He was the perfect fit for our program to continue and build upon the highly successful offenses that we have had over the past three seasons.”
Holy Cross made the FCS playoffs under Murphy’s guidance this season, the first time they’ve qualified for the postseason since 2009. They went 5-1 as a team and won the Patriot League regular season title.
“The opportunity to come to Rhode Island and work with Coach Fleming is one I am grateful for,” Murphy said. “CAA Football is the best at the FCS level, and I welcome the challenge of competing in this conference.”
Murphy’s 2019 squad had the Patriot League Offensive Play of the Year in running back Domenic Cozier. He ran for over 1,000 yards and scored seven touchdowns.
Murphy inherits a URI roster that loses most of its offensive production. The team’s two most dynamic receivers, cousins Aaron Parker and Isaiah Coulter, will be most likely hearing their names called during the NFL Draft in April. Two of the team’s top three running backs also graduated in Naim Jones and Zoe Bryant.
The hiring of Murphy is official, but the school has yet to make comment on who the new defensive coordinator will be. If Twitter reports hold true, it will be Jack Cooper, who has spent the last two seasons as a defensive quality control coach at Nebraska.
Cooper graduated from Southern Connecticut State in 2012 and got his start in coaching at nearby Salve Regina. He has served in various roles since then, ranging from defensive assistant to quality control. He has never been a coordinator at any level.
