KINGSTON – The University of Rhode Island’s Fine Arts Center will continue to undergo renovations and improvements, thanks to $57.3 million in bond funding.
The funding for this project was part of a larger $107.3 million bond package, which will also allow for major renovations at Rhode Island College and the Community College of Rhode Island. According to the Rhode Island Board of Elections, this higher education bond measure received a 59.4 percent approval from the voters.
In all, more than 100,000 Ocean State residents participated in the recent special election – whether that meant voting by mail, voting early at their town halls or showing up to the polls on Tuesday. Nearly 63,000 individuals cast their vote in support of this measure, compared to the near 43,000 who did not wish to authorize such spending.
In the Town of South Kingstown, which not only houses the university but much of its staff, an even larger percentage of community members voted in favor of the fine arts center renovations. Only 1,840 community members, 35.7 percent, were not in favor of funding the renovations, compared to 3,311 community members who wished to see the improvements made.
University of Rhode Island President David M. Dooley expressed his gratitude to the voters of Rhode Island “for their approval of Question 1 and their support of Rhode Island’s public higher education institutions.”
“I can’t emphasize enough to our friends across the state how much this means to our community as we continue to build a university equipped for the 21st century and that provides the best possible facilities for all of our students,” Dooley said. “Approval of Question 1 means our art, music and theater students and faculty members will have bright, highly functional and creative spaces in which to teach, learn and perform.”
“It has become clear to us during this pandemic that the inability to enjoy the arts as a community has left a deep void,” he added. “The arts enrich, challenge and entertain us. We invite all Rhode Islanders to enjoy one of our many plays, concerts and exhibits when this greatly improved facility opens.”
College of Arts and Sciences Dean Jen Riley echoed these words of thanks and gratitude to the voters of Rhode Island.
“In an emphatic way, you have said to our students, faculty and staff that you value what they do, and that you enjoy the wonderful creativity that they bring to our community,” Riley said. “Our art, music and theater students already pour their hearts and souls into their work, and I can only imagine what this facility will do for their morale and creative spirits.”
The blocky, monolithic Brutalist style building first opened its doors in 1968 and has undergone very few changes in the decades since. According to the university, the Fine Arts Center was built above a swamp, which has caused constant water issues – flooding, chronic leaks and mold – over the years.
In the last three years, in order to help remedy problems with flooding, leaks and mold, the university has made improvements to drainage. Some exterior walls have also received brick facades, and the roofs, heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems have been upgraded.
The authorized bond funding calls for a partial demolition of the current building, along with the construction of an 82,000-square-foot academic building to house the music and art departments.
The renovated space will feature a new lobby in front of the Robert E. Will Theatre, improved access to a smaller black box theater, updated restrooms to serve the large number of patrons who attend theater productions and two new modern acting classrooms.
Theatre Chair David Howard believes these changes will help continue the university’s continued reputation for exceptional arts education.
“In a sense, I think the new building will reflect the beauty and vibrancy of the art that is happening inside in a way the old building never has,” he said.
In its campaign for voter approval, the university featured a handful of students who hoped to see these improvements made, including junior theatre major Omar Laguerre-Lewis.
“The building simply is not as well constructed as others on campus, and it affects all students’ learning experiences,” the New York native said. “I think it’s necessary because it’s impacting our ability to work.”
Sophomore theatre and English double major Riley Nedder, of Attleboro, Mass., expressed similar concerns to the voter community.
“I love the building as a hub for creativity and social interaction, but there are parts of it that are unfortunately really run down,” Nedder said. “This bond would help the Fine Arts Center physically reflect all the beauty and creativity that goes on inside.”
For the Art and Art History Department, the bond funding will mean updated studios and classrooms with improved lighting, and new technical areas for digital art, graphic design, and a range of photographic and video-related media.
Junior art history and English double major Lierin Sullivan believes the renovations would go a long way in improving community morale.
“It would allow students access to a space that reflects our efforts and talents in the arts,” she said. “It would give some well-deserved attention to the amazing educators found here, and I hope it would inspire students to venture into the building more.”
“I think it is necessary because the current state of the Fine Arts Center is not a true reflection of the level of education found within its walls,” the Smithfield native added.
The Music Department will see major changes, too – new classrooms, practice rooms, faculty studios, recording studios, and a suite for the new music therapy program, in which clients will receive music therapy as students in the program observe, similar to a clinical setting.
Students studying a wide array of subjects in this field, from music therapy, music education and vocal performance, all emphasized not only how much the changes were needed, but how the improvements would benefit their education.
The lacking rehearsal and studio spaces prove to be a constant and ongoing problem, according to junior vocal performance major Makayla Lane of North Providence, especially now. At the moment, allowing a safe amount of ventilation and also being able to come together for rehearsal, proves to be a logistical nightmare.
Another improvement Lane hopes to see is increased accessibility for all students. Presently, the bulk of rehearsal and studio spaces are on the second floor and do not have any handicap accessibility.
“Having a more inclusive building will not only inspire people to attend, but make them more comfortable,” she said. “This bond approval is necessary, and would change the lives of the people in our building.”
According to the university, work is expected to start in summer 2022 and take about two years. The project is anticipated to create 647 construction industry-related jobs.
Question 1, the higher education bond, was just one of seven bond questions placed before the voters this week. Rhode Islanders approved all seven measures, authorizing a total of $400 million in state spending.
