WEST GREENWICH – The University of Rhode Island has decided to close its W. Alton Jones Campus and Whispering Pine Conference Center, citing financial hardships dating back several years.
This news follows another disappointing blow to the W. Alton Jones Summer Camp, which learned last week that it could not run its overnight program this year. Assistant Director John Jacques had already announced plans to return deposits and refund families, but had remained hopeful for the following summer.
"It will be difficult to know that this summer the main lodge and cabins of the Environmental Education Center will remain empty and quiet for the first time since being built in 1965," Jacques wrote in a Facebook post last week.
Today, the summer camp shared the following statement to its website and Facebook page;
We were ready. We understood the guidelines. We had excited staff and campers ready to get back outside. But, today we were informed that we did not receive university approval. We were prepared to offer both day and overnight camps this summer. Sadly, URI will not allow either to operate.
Refunds will be automatically applied to the credit card that was used to pay for camp, there is no need to call or email. Refunds cannot be applied to 2021 programming because as of right now, there are no supported plans for future camp programming at the Alton Jones Campus.
To say we are disappointed is an understatement.
Alton Jones staff have been informed that URI will be permanently closing the W. Alton Jones Campus citing university-wide financial concerns stemming from the pandemic. The W. Alton Jones Campus operates as a business. While the Campus will end the year with a deficit, this is true of many businesses due to loss of income during the pandemic.
We are hopeful that this situation will turn around so that Alton Jones can continue to connect youth with the natural world for another 55 years and beyond.
