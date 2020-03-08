Students will be asked to self-isolate for 14 days
KINGSTON — For University of Rhode Island students studying abroad in Italy this semester, a once-in-a-lifetime experience must be cut short.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 3 health advisory due to the widespread community transmission of novel coronavirus, according to URI Assistant Director of Communication Dave Lavallee, and are recommending that travelers avoid all nonessential travel to Italy.
Though most, if not all students are studying in the south, Lavallee said, far away from the outbreaks being reported in northern Italy, flights home are being arranged for this weekend. Approximately 50 students will be returning home sooner than intended.
“We will do everything we can to help students complete their academic requirements for this semester so their progress is not impeded,” Lavallee said.
“This isn’t something they could’ve controlled,” he added, noting how disappointing it must be for students to be coming home so much sooner than planned.
The low mortality rate in Italy remains in line with global averages, but the country is experiencing widespread community transmission. As of Wednesday, there are more than 3,000 known cases of COVID-19 in Italy, and the overall death toll climbed to 107 — most heavily affecting the elderly population.
“There is limited access to adequate medical care in affected areas,” according to the CDC. The northern regions of Lombardy and Veneto continue to experience a “high level of community transmission of the virus and the presence of local quarantine procedures.”
The CDC has also stated that a large number of cases continue to be reported from regions in northern Italy, “which are the source of most cases in the country. Cases elsewhere in the world have also been linked to these regions.”
The university is asking that students returning home from Italy follow CDC recommendations and submit themselves to self-isolation for 14 days.
They may come back to campus in two weeks to use university resources, Lavallee said, but because the semester is already half-way through, they will not be able to enroll in classes. One hope, he said, is to find for-credit internship experiences for students.
Earlier this semester, the university assisted seven students studying abroad in China to return home early. None of the students were in Wuhan, where the Coronavirus outbreak occurred, and all reported that they were in good health.
Lavallee stressed that all of the students currently studying abroad in Italy are reportedly in good health and that there are no known cases of COVID-19 within the URI community at this time.
As university students prepare to head into spring break, Vice President of Student Affairs Cathy Collins sent a reminder to students earlier this week that coronavirus “is now confirmed in more than 40 countries and territories around the world, with the bulk of these cases in China.” The university is strongly encouraging students not to travel to locations with CDC or Department of State Level 3 alerts or higher. This includes Italy and China, but also Iran and South Korea.
“All international travelers are putting themselves at an increased risk of exposure to the coronavirus disease,” Collins wrote in her notice to students. “This potential exposure can be compounded by unexpected delays and cumbersome logistics upon returning to the U.S., including the potential for missed classes due to self-isolation. We urge all members of the URI community to consider their risks when deciding whether to move forward with their travel plans.”
The first presumptive positive cases of novel coronavirus in Rhode Island were confirmed among travelers returning home from a mid-February trip to Europe. Thirty-eight people visited Spain, France and Italy during a nine-day trip organized by Saint Raphael Academy in Pawtucket.
Three of them have tested positive since returning home, though the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) notes that one of these individuals is a Massachusetts resident.
All other students and chaperones will be self-monitoring for symptoms at home for 14 days with public health supervision, and they have been instructed to not go to school or work during this time. Saint Raphael Academy has chosen to remain closed until March 13, with coursework continuing online.
According to Gov. Gina Raimondo and RIDOH Director Nicole Alexander-Scott, approximately 200 people are currently being instructed to self-quarantine in Rhode Island because they had direct contact with a person with COVID-19.
Eleven people have tested negative for COVID-19 as of Wednesday, according to RIDOH, though there are seven people for whom the test is pending.
As Rhode Island ramps up efforts to contain the novel coronavirus, members of the state’s congressional delegation announced an initial $500,000 grant from the CDC to support statewide preparations.
At least $4.9 million more in funding is expected to be provided to Rhode Island in the days ahead as part of an $8.3-billion bipartisan emergency supplemental aid package passed by the House earlier this week. The funding package could be approved by the Senate as early as today.
“Rhode Islanders want us to work together and get things done, and we did,” said Sen. Jack Reed, a member of the Appropriations Committee. “This bipartisan bill is a critical down payment that includes needed investments in vaccine development, support for state and local governments, and other measures to help stop the outbreak.”
“Congress needs to work together to get it quickly passed, signed into law, and get the resources in place where they are most needed,” he added. “And we need to be prepared to take additional steps if the outbreak spreads and the situation on the ground warrants additional action.”
This funding will help to bolster preventative efforts already underway in the Ocean State, according to Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse.
“Bipartisan, bicameral negotiations have moved with urgency to get additional resources on the ground to help contain this outbreak,” he said. “The supplemental aid package will give prevention efforts a significant boost and get more testing kits and protective equipment into the hands of front line medical professionals and first responders.”
The initial $500,000 award from the CDC may be used for monitoring travelers — like the ones soon to be returning from Italy — data management, lab equipment, supplies, infection control, and surge staffing.
The RIDOH has been able to test for coronavirus at the state laboratory, though all confirmation testing must be done by the CDC.
“We need to act with urgency to protect Rhode Islanders and stem the spread and impact of the coronavirus,” Congressman Jim Langevin said. “This initial funding comes at a critical time for our state and will provide much-needed support for response efforts.”
Rhode Island will receive a minimum of $4.9 million from the $8.3-billion supplemental package. States will also be eligible to apply to the CDC for additional assistance from nearly $350 million more in state and local funding included in the package.
In addition to funding state and local governments’ prevention and response efforts, the package includes robust support for vaccine development, the purchase of critical medical supplies and personal protective equipment, and telehealth services.
Even for students who’ll not be traveling back from Italy or during spring break, the university is recommending everyone still take preventative precautions. A message from University President David M. Dooley this week reminded students and the community of recommended health guidelines like washing your hands often, coughing into a sleeve or elbow, and staying home when you do not feel well.
The university has been following this issue closely since January, according to Dooley, when the seven students studying abroad in China were first brought home.
“Since then, we have been communicating frequently with our students, faculty and staff through electronic community notices,” Dooley wrote in an electronic communication on Tuesday.
“Given the intense media coverage of the illness, I want to assure you that your well being is our top concern,” he added. “Led by teams from Health Services and Emergency Management, every administrative unit at URI has been involved in preparing for and responding to this global outbreak.”
At this time, the university does not have plans to suspended any of its other study abroad programs, according to Lavallee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.