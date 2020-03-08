Rhode Island graduate student Lotte Black qualified for her third straight NCAA Championship after her record-breaking mile time of 4:36.35 earlier this season at the BU Valentine Invite. Her time is seeded 10th best out of 16 qualifiers.
The Ambler, Pa. native qualified for her first NCAA Championship last outdoor season in the 1500 meter, and finished as the Ram’s first All-American after placing fourth-best in the nation. Black was in 10th with 400 meters to go, and used a last 200 meters of 31.0 seconds to finish in fourth place. Her final time of 4:13.02 broke her two day-old school record by one hundredth of a second to cap off a record-breaking year. She became the program’s first Track All-American and joins Field All-American’s Jasmine Jennings (Hammer ‘09) and Crystal Bourque (Hammer ‘11).
Black then qualified for the Cross Country NCAA Championship, finishing 44th in the nation this fall. She was just the third Ram ever to run at the NCAA Women’s Championship and battled rain, temperatures in the mid-30s and 253 other runners to finish the race in 20:54.0. Among the 38 individual qualifiers, Black had the 11th best time. Additionally, her 44th-place finish is Rhody’s highest finish ever at the national meet, besting the performances of URI Hall of Famers Erin Silvering (2001) and Stephanie Ulicny (1993).
Rhode Island men’s track and field claimed its fifth Atlantic 10 Indoor Championship title in the last seven years, raking in 180 team points. Second-place George Mason had 168 points, and VCU was third with 102 points.
Anthony Delasanta won the 400 meter for the second straight year with a time of 48.47 seconds. Maxwell Dickens placed third in 49.30 seconds.
Delasanta was runner-up in the 200 meters in 21.87 seconds. Julian Thomson was seventh in 22.64 seconds.
The 4x800 meter relay took the title in 7:44.46.
The Rams were also champions in the 4x400 meter relay with a time of 3:17.62.
Kellen Waters was runner-up in the mile, crossing the finish line in 4:13.52.
Nathan Coogan placed second in the 1000 meter with a time of 2:29.61.
La’Rue Martin placed third in the 60 meter dash with time of 6.92 seconds.
Ryan Curtis finished seventh in the 60 meter hurdles in 8.48 seconds.
Trevor Rooney finished fourth in the triple jump with a mark of 14.41 meters. Quindel Wilson was fifth (13.92m).
Eric Wicks finished fifth in the high jump with a mark of 2.00 meters. Jack Reichenbach cleared 2.00 meters for a tie for fifth, and Quindel Wilson finished eighth, also clearing 2.00 meters.
In the 500 meters, Roniel Mata placed third (1:05.03), Jordan Ross finished fourth (1:05.63) and Dimitri Pray was sixth.
Collin Ochs finished fourth in the 800 meters (1:57.65) and Sam Coppola was fifth (1:57.93).
In the shot put, Nick Morse was fifth (15.82m), Derek Jacobs was eighth (15.11m), and Stephen Cirella finished 15th (13.17m).
Eric Zulkofske placed third in the 3000 meters with a time of 8:28.38. Nicholas Celico was 13th in 8:41.41.
Highlights from the Heptathlon
Stephen Cirella placed third in the heptathlon with 4652 total points. He finished sixth in the pole vault (4.00m), sixth in the 60 meter hurdles (9.21s), and 12th in the 1000 meters (3:15.82) in the second day of the multi.
Drew Nealey finished fourth with 4523 points. He placed third in the 1000 meters (3:06.57), third in the pole vault (4.10m) and eighth in the 60 meter hurdles (9.25s) in day two.
