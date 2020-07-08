The University of Rhode Island's 2020 Honors Colloquium, coinciding with the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disability Act, will focus on the views and expectations of those affected by disability, steering away from the impossible to the possible.
This year's Honors Colloquium, titled, "Challenging Expectations: Disability in the 21st Century," will be held virtually on Tuesday evenings at 7, between Sept. 22 and Dec. 1.
To learn more about the lecture series and past topics of most recent honors colloquia, please visit https://web.uri.edu/hc/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.