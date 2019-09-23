On Sept. 21, members of the Union Fire and Kingston Fire Districts, South Kingstown Police and South Kingstown Emergency Medical Services responded to the report of a house fire at 93 Breakwater Road. The first fire units to respond reported that the residence was fully involved and a second alarm was pulled.
No residents or pets were harmed as a result of the fire. One firefighter was transported to South County Hospital for dehydration. The Rhode Island State Fire Marshall is on scene to investigate the source of the fire, however, it does not appear to be suspicious.
