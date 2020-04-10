RHODE ISLAND – In recent weeks, the Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training has received 132,000 unemployment insurance claims, according to Gov. Gina Raimondo.
"We are totally over whelmed," she said on Friday afternoon. "We've never seen anything like that."
At times, on a single given day, the state has received 10,000 or more claims. The system is not perfect, Raimondo said, and many Rhode Islanders are "going to have to wait longer than you'd want to wait, or should wait."
Thanks to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits, both of which are fully funded by the federal government, more groups of Rhode Islanders – espeically those who are self employed – will able to collect or receive additional benefits.
For essential employees, the governor stressed that receiving unemployment claims will not be easy. Rhode Islander's who's place of employment is still open will fall under strict scrutiny, she said, and may have to wait as much as a month for a check if their claims are valid.
"Those of us who can work have to work," she said.
On Thursday, Raimondo signed an executive order that will ensure individual businesses do not receive higher unemployment insurance tax rates, even if they're employees are claiming. She is also allowing data to be shared between the Department of Labor and Training and the Department of Revenue in order to speed up unemployment claims. The order also allows recently retired employees to come back and help file these claim, without effecting their pensions.
"The amount of economic hardship is mind boggling – it's like nothing we've ever lived through before," Raimondo said. "I just want everyone out there who's hearing me, who's unemployed, laid off or their hours have been cut back, I want you to know that I'm working hard every minute of every day to do everything I know how to do, to get you back to work as soon as possible."
"In the meantime, we're going to do everything we can to get an unemployment insurance check or benefit into your hands," she added.
Rhode Island Department of Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott also announced 288 new cases on Friday,"which is reflective of the expanded testing that we have been successfully accomplishing."
The state now as 2,015 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Alexander-Scott also announced six new fatalities, bringing the state-wide total of COVID-19-associated deaths in Rhode Island to 49.
Of these new fatalities, five of them were associated with nursing home residents. Most of the current coronavirus cases in Rhode Island are linked to nursing homes.
Alexander-Scott stresses that "this virus is very transmissible, and it's very serious for older adults and people with underlying medical conditions." The best ways to help keep Rhode Islanders safe, she said, is to follow guidelines.
"When people are out crowding in places, when people are not staying home if they are ill, or staying home the way they're supposed to, those people are being enormously selfish," Alexander-Scott said. "They're putting the lives of other people at risk."
For those who are wearing masks, gloves and other personal protective equipment out in public, she asks that everyone dispose of these items responsibility.
"Throw it in the trash, where it belongs," she said. "Don't just throw it in a parking lot or onto the street where it becomes ugly, unsanitary litter and someone else's problem to clean up."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.