SOUTH KINGSTOWN – Two unrelated, single-car accidents took place in South Kingstown on Monday, Sept. 21, claiming the lives of both drivers.
When police, emergency medical services and surrounding fire departments responded to the first crash in the area of Usquepaugh Road and Laurel Lane, they arrived to find the vehicle in flames and surrounded by downed wires, according to Sgt. Robert F. Costantino II. The driver, whose name has not been released to the public due to the ongoing investigation and pending notification of family members, was pronounced dead on the scene.
This first fatal accident, which took place at roughly 12:30 p.m., was followed by another single-car crash on Middlebridge Road later that evening at approximately 9:53 p.m.
The victim of the second crash, identified as Joshua Martin,18, of Narragansett, was transported by helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Martin was the sole occupant of the vehicle at the time of the crash.
His crash also remains under investigation at this time.
On Tuesday, the South Kingstown Police Department shared statements with the community, relaying the limited amount of information available at this time. In a statement on social media, the department also extended its “condolences to the friends and family of those lost in the fatal motor vehicle accidents.”
