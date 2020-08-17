SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Anyone who has paid a visit to South Kingstown Town Beach in recent weeks wouldn’t have been able to miss the large, piling amounts of seaweed accumulating on the sand and in the water.
“It does come and go, but I will tell you this season has been particularly challenging,” said Director of Leisure Services Terry Murphy.
In order to deal with the high volume of seaweed coming onto the town beach, the council unanimously approved the purchase of a surf rake. While the $60,000 expense had already been budgeted for, in order to address the growing problem of seaweed before the close of this year’s beach-going season, the purchasing agreement had been amended to allow for the rental of the equipment.
This rental, which also includes the use of a tractor to pull the large beach grooming machinery, according to Murphy, will be applied toward the overall price.
“This year, the beach is one of the few refugees for people to go to,” Town Manager Robert Zarnetske told the council on Tuesday night. “Crowds are really enjoying the beach this summer, but the seaweed has been a major problem.
In late July, to help remove the high volume of seaweed from the town beach, Narragansett drove their beach grooming equipment down Route 1, creating what Zarnetske called a bit of a traffic hazard.
“They did a phenomenal job, though,” he said. “They drove up and down the beach, and cleaned it impeccably.”
The South Kingstown Parks and Recreation Department has been receiving regular phone calls and emails from community members, according to Murphy, and in order to continue operating the kind of clean and safe beach residents have come to expect, this machine is a necessary addition to the department’s equipment inventory.
The beach rake the department will be purchasing is “the only game in town,” as far as Murphy is concerned, in terms of what needs to be done. Wanting to accurately set everyone’s expectations straight, she stressed that the machine will not remove seaweed from the water. It will, however, be able to take up to 3,000 pounds of seaweed in one go-around while grooming the beach.
To Town Council Vice President Bryant Da Cruz’s question, the piece of beach grooming machinery won’t pick up large rocks, but it will collect any trash, cigarette butts, and of course, seaweed, that’s littered along the sand.
“Ultimately, this is the machine we need to really maintain the beach to a level that the expectations are now,” Murphy said. “This season just magnified it, because we’re being compared to other beaches.”
In other business, the town council also continued two public hearings to await an advisory opinion from the planning board. The two hearings, one regarding possible changes to the comprehensive community plan, and another regarding the potential rezoning of a property as Route 1 Special Management District, will not take place until Sept. 14.
Last month, the planning board received a significant amount of community comment regarding a potential major land development that could take up residence along Old Tower Hill Road, according to Principal Planner Jason Parker.
While the board was generally in favor of plans to rehabilitate an existing structure into a boutique 33-room hotel and vineyard on the site of a former girl’s boarding school, there were some concerns about potential negative impacts to the surrounding habitat and what could happen if development plans fell through after the land had been rezoned.
The planning board will address these issues, and craft its official recommendation to the council at its Aug. 25 meeting.
