NARRAGANSETT – The town council this week unanimously voted to accept a $131,000 federal grant that will cover a large portion of the costs related to modifying existing manhole structures and reinforcing drain structures at the Scarborough Wastewater Treatment Facility on Ocean Road.
“The proposed project is designed to ensure that high-rate stormwater flows do not result in the flooding of the WWTF during extreme weather events,” wrote Narragansett Town Engineer Jon Gerhard to the council. “Construction ready plans, details, and specifications were prepared for the proposed improvements prior to the grant application.”
The town, through its engineering department, applied for the grant through the pre-disaster mitigation grant program, a program of the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency (RIEMA) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The monies will be used to ensure that stormwater flows in the treatment facility’s drainage line, combined with flow resistance on the downstream end of the line (as a result of high sea levels and/or sand and rock deposition at the outfall due to a hurricane) do not result in manhole covers becoming unseated and/or cause exfiltration, according to the town.
The grant will expire on May 29, 2023. The town will need to document spending and work related to the project and report it back to RIEMA to ensure the grant funds are disbursed throughout the project.
The federal grant, totaling $131,250 was recently awarded to the town. The total project cost is estimated at $175,000 and the town will make up the difference as of the recent council vote of approval. Accordingly, the town will pay $43,750 to complete the project.
“The rest is covered by the grant,” said Narragansett Town Council President Jesse Pugh. “Thank you, Jon, for that work.”
The Narragansett Engineering Department will now work to issue plans and specifications for the project and issue a request for proposals to complete the work in the near future. The town council will need to approve the winning contract for construction once bids have been received and evaluated by the town. The remainder of the funds not coming from the grant to cover the cost of the rest of the project will be taken from the wastewater enterprise fund capital improvement account.
In 2017, the Scarborough plant was the first in the state to incorporate technology that would prevent flooding due to sea level rise, a $1.3 million project of which about $1 million was federally funded. That work used steel sheet piles, reinforced concrete walls and heavy stone protection to protect the facility from the impact of increasingly intense coastal storms. It was designed in close coordination with the state’s Coastal Resources Management Council, who first pitched the idea of incorporating sea level rise into the design, which the town agreed with. As a result, the town opted to construct a seawall between the facility and the ocean approximately two feet higher than Federal Emergency Management Agency guidelines for a 100-year flood plain.
